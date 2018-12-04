FERMENTALG: Fermentalg included in Kepler Cheuvreux survey

Libourne - 3 December 2018 - Fermentalg (Euronext - FALG), a French leader in microalgae, today announces that Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialising in research, execution and advisory services, has just included Fermentalg within the scope of its survey entitled "Algae for growth".

This survey will further enhance the consensus of financial analysts already tracking the Fermentalg share alongside Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont and CM-CIC Market Solutions.

Get a copy of the financial report at https://www.keplercheuvreux.com/, under "Research Public Access".

About Fermentalg:

An expert in research and bio-industrial use of microalgae, Fermentalg seeks to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute towards the creation of natural, healthy and effective products. Our business: the development, production and sale of active ingredients extracted from microalgae for the health and nutrition sectors. Natural nutritional oils, pigments and antioxidants, as well as specialty proteins, comprise our present and future offering.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext in Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG).

For more information, visit: www.fermentalg.com

Contact - Journalists: Contact - Investors: ACTUS finance & communication

Alexandra PRISA

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90

aprisa@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

jfl@actus.fr

