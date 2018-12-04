Paragon ID: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and the number of shares of the share capital at November 30, 2018

Paragon ID (Euronext Paris - FR0011980077 - PID), the leading provider of identification solutions for Transport, e-ID, Traceability and Brand Protection and Payment, has published information on the total number of voting rights and number of shares comprising the share capital on november 30 2018, in accordance with the provisions of article 223-16 of the AMF.

Date number of shares

comprising the share capital Number of voting rights November 30, 2018 1,665,337 Theoretical 1,763,922 Exercisable1 1,757,974

1 - The total number of voting rights is calculated based on the total shares minus shares without voting rights treasury shares. On november 30, 2018, 5,948 shares were registered under the liquidity contract, without voting rights.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection and Payment sectors.

Using the latest technologies such as RFID and NFC, Paragon ID provides smart cards, tickets, labels and tags to worldwide clients in diverse markets including public transport, manufacturing, logistics, gaming and retail.

Paragon ID employs more than 600 staff, with manufacturing sites in three continents (US, Europe and Asia), close to its customers.

Paragon ID is a part of Paragon Group, which is a leading provider of Identification and Customer Communications services, and has a total of more than €650 million turnover and close to 5,000 employees. Paragon Group combines generations of experience with the latest innovations in technology and smart data to enable responsive and meaningful interactions between organisations and their customers.

For further information about Paragon Group, visit www.paragon-europe.com.

Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris. Share identification: Paragon ID - ISIN Code: FR0011980077 - Mnemonic code: PID.

More information at Paragon-id.com

Contacts

Paragon ID

John Rogers

CEO

Phone: +41 79 629 46 74

john.rogers@paragon-id.com ACTUS finance & communication

Investors relations

Mathieu Omnes

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr ACTUS finance & communication

Press Relations

Jean-Michel Marmillon

Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

jmmarmillon@actus.fr

