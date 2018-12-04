The global fertilizer applicators market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global fertilizer applicators market is the cost reduction benefits offered by fertilizer applicators. The fertilizer applicators are used as a replacement for manual fertilizer application. The use of manual labor for the application of fertilizers can lead to over or under application of fertilizers and is a time-consuming process. The fertilizers can be applied faster and in precise amounts using fertilizer applicators when compared with manual application, which helps in saving time and cost of fertilizers.

This global fertilizer applicators marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in fertilizer applicators as one of the key trends in the global fertilizer applicators market:

Global fertilizer applicators market: Technological advances in fertilizer applicators

Fertilizer applicators have improved due to the recent advances in technology such as the air boom technology and use of sensors. For instance, Deere Company integrated the air boom technology in the F4365 applicator in 2017. The rate of fertilizer application can be determined by the use of sensors in fertilizer applicators. For instance, Deere Company's HarvestLab 3000 can determine the constituents of the fertilizer being applied.

"The air boom technology is used to blow micro-sized granules of the fertilizer. For low-quality solid fertilizers that do not have properly sized granules, this technology can help in the better spreading of the fertilizer. The use of sensors mounted on fertilizer applicators can help in navigating the field using global positioning system," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global fertilizer applicators market: Segmentation analysis

This fertilizer applicators market analysis report segments the market by fertilizer type (dry fertilizer applicators and liquid fertilizer applicators) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The dry fertilizer applicators segment held the largest fertilizer applicators market share in 2017, accounting for more than 86% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with approximately 49% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

