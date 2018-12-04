Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 135,544 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.7593

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,373,216 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,373,216 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3468 24.75 16:28:38 London Stock Exchange 1932 24.75 16:28:32 London Stock Exchange 882 24.75 16:28:26 London Stock Exchange 3667 24.75 16:22:21 London Stock Exchange 25727 24.75 16:19:52 London Stock Exchange 2970 24.75 16:19:52 London Stock Exchange 3393 24.75 16:19:52 London Stock Exchange 4726 24.75 16:19:52 London Stock Exchange 1334 24.75 16:19:15 London Stock Exchange 15939 24.75 16:19:15 London Stock Exchange 2759 24.75 16:16:57 London Stock Exchange 11262 24.75 16:16:57 London Stock Exchange 4482 24.75 16:15:14 London Stock Exchange 342 24.75 16:15:03 London Stock Exchange 2985 24.70 15:55:12 London Stock Exchange 3273 24.70 15:53:50 London Stock Exchange 3109 24.70 15:38:34 London Stock Exchange 2893 24.75 15:27:28 London Stock Exchange 1190 24.75 15:27:28 London Stock Exchange 140 24.75 15:16:19 London Stock Exchange 2492 24.75 15:15:13 London Stock Exchange 2677 24.75 15:09:14 London Stock Exchange 6320 24.75 15:06:53 London Stock Exchange 119 24.75 15:06:53 London Stock Exchange 642 24.75 15:06:53 London Stock Exchange 821 24.75 15:06:50 London Stock Exchange 2008 24.75 15:06:50 London Stock Exchange 729 24.70 15:06:30 London Stock Exchange 1945 24.70 14:55:47 London Stock Exchange 432 24.70 14:55:47 London Stock Exchange 2142 24.70 14:45:24 London Stock Exchange 459 24.70 14:44:49 London Stock Exchange 1964 24.75 14:40:24 London Stock Exchange 1194 24.75 14:23:15 London Stock Exchange 2715 24.80 14:03:25 London Stock Exchange 310 24.80 13:25:45 London Stock Exchange 2811 24.80 13:25:45 London Stock Exchange 3120 24.95 11:55:13 London Stock Exchange 3445 24.95 11:44:59 London Stock Exchange 2726 24.90 10:03:44 London Stock Exchange

