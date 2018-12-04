sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,278 Euro		-0,003
-1,07 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
04.12.2018 | 18:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:4 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):135,544
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.7593

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,373,216 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,373,216 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
346824.7516:28:38London Stock Exchange
193224.7516:28:32London Stock Exchange
88224.7516:28:26London Stock Exchange
366724.7516:22:21London Stock Exchange
2572724.7516:19:52London Stock Exchange
297024.7516:19:52London Stock Exchange
339324.7516:19:52London Stock Exchange
472624.7516:19:52London Stock Exchange
133424.7516:19:15London Stock Exchange
1593924.7516:19:15London Stock Exchange
275924.7516:16:57London Stock Exchange
1126224.7516:16:57London Stock Exchange
448224.75 16:15:14London Stock Exchange
34224.7516:15:03London Stock Exchange
298524.7015:55:12London Stock Exchange
327324.7015:53:50London Stock Exchange
310924.7015:38:34London Stock Exchange
289324.7515:27:28London Stock Exchange
119024.7515:27:28London Stock Exchange
14024.7515:16:19London Stock Exchange
249224.7515:15:13London Stock Exchange
267724.7515:09:14London Stock Exchange
632024.7515:06:53London Stock Exchange
11924.7515:06:53London Stock Exchange
64224.7515:06:53London Stock Exchange
82124.7515:06:50London Stock Exchange
200824.7515:06:50London Stock Exchange
72924.7015:06:30London Stock Exchange
194524.7014:55:47London Stock Exchange
43224.7014:55:47London Stock Exchange
214224.7014:45:24London Stock Exchange
45924.7014:44:49London Stock Exchange
196424.7514:40:24London Stock Exchange
119424.7514:23:15London Stock Exchange
271524.8014:03:25London Stock Exchange
31024.8013:25:45London Stock Exchange
281124.8013:25:45London Stock Exchange
312024.9511:55:13London Stock Exchange
344524.9511:44:59London Stock Exchange
272624.9010:03:44London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire