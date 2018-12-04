The "Italy - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy's large telecom market has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe and has benefitted from progressive government programs aimed at developing the fibre broadband sector.

The broadband market has effective competition within the DSL sector and is supplemented by a vibrant fibre sector spearheaded by investment efforts from Telecom Italia, other telcos and municipal governments. Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, while the government is investing 4 billion to provide broadband across the country.

The vibrant mobile market has seen a fall in the number of subscribers in recent years as customers respond to attractive off-net pricing and bundled offers from the main providers. The market underwent considerable changes following the merger of Wind and 3 Italia (becoming Wind Tre). As a result of the merger the market gained a new entrant in the form of Iliad, which secured access to spectrum and to part of Wind Tre's infrastructure to enable it to offer services while its own network is being developed.

Key Developments

Global Cloud Xchange building the EAGLE submarine cable system linking Italy to Hong Kong;

Fastweb's fibre network reaching about 60% of the population;

SINFI infrastructure registry helping to reduce cost of deploying fibre by a third;

Fastweb extends TIM fibre venture;

Regulator raises 6.55 billion in multi spectrum auction, considers 30% cut in MTRs;

CK Hutchison completes purchase of VEON's 50% stake in Wind Tre;

Vodafone Italy extends its 550Mb/s LTE-A service to seven cities;

TIM trials LTE broadcast technology, preps for 5G applications and services;

Regulator extends 3G licences to 2029 and GSM licences to 2027;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to March 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

BT Italia

Metroweb

Fastweb

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Tiscali

VEON (VimpelCom)

Vodafone Italia

Wind Tre (3 Italia Wind Telecom)

