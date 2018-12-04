The "Sweden - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sweden's Telecom Sector Revenue Showing Continued Growth



Sweden's telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have consistently been among the first in Europe to deploy advanced technologies.

The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region and is poised to be among the first in the world to deliver services based on the 5G standard. It also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe and is targeting a 1Gb/s broadband service to 98% of the population by 2025.

DSL still dominates broadband access, though the number of subscribers is falling as customers migrate to fibre networks.

Considerable investment in mobile networks has also made mobile broadband a fast-growing sector, with LTE-based services available in most rural areas not covered by fixed-line infrastructure, and with 5G expected to be integral to the overall broadband platform in coming years.

Key Developments

Telia Company acquires TDC Norway and Get;

Telecom sector revenue continued showing growth in 2017;

Tele2 and Com Hem merger approved;

Government promotes new broadband strategy to 2025;

Telia completes G.fast field trials to deliver 1Gb/s services;

Com Hem launches a 1.2Gb/s fibre service;

Telia commits to SEK5 billion investment to connect up to one million households with FttP;

Hi3G contracts Ericsson to upgrade network and prepare for 5G, secures remaining block of spectrum in the 1800MHz band;

Regulator calls for underused 3.4-3.8GHz licenses to be redistributed for 5G in 2019;

Tele2 and Telia to phase out 3G services by 2025;

Hi3G and Telia using NB-IoT networks for smart metering programs;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

BAS

Com Hem

Hi3G Sweden

Net 1

PiteEnergi

Tele2

Telenor Sweden

Telia Company

