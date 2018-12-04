The "Netherlands - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Regulator Imposes Wholesale Access Conditions on VodafoneZiggo



In common with other telecom markets in the region, the Dutch market is seeing a continuing decline in the fixed-line voice market as customers migrate to VoIP and mobile platforms for voice calls.

In addition, the physical copper infrastructure is being replaced with fibre and as part of the process some customers in rural areas, where the cost of deploying fibre is prohibitive, will be served with 5G for voice and data services in coming years. This trend will gain pace once 5G becomes widely available from about 2022.



The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By mid-2018 about a third of fixed-broadband connections provided data of at least 100Mb/s.

Key Developments

MNOs call for auction of 3.5GHz spectrum;

T-Mobile Netherlands merger with Tele2 remains under scrutiny'

KPN preps for 5G trials, plans 3G network shutdown in 2022;

Tele2 Netherlands launches VoWi-Fi service;

T-Mobile launches 4G For Home' solution;

VodafoneZiggo completes LTE-M network roll out;

KPN extends LTE-M services;

MNOs refarm 3G spectrum in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands for LTE;

T-Mobile Netherlands launches CA LTE-A services;

MNOs join with banks to launch m-payments system;

T-Mobile and Tele2 sign network sharing agreement;

KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas;

VodafoneZiggo starts DOCSIS3.1 trial;

Utility NLE launches DSL and fibre-based telecom services;

KPN expands trials of Vplus technology;

VodafoneZiggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets

Report update includes the regulator's market data for Q4 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.

Companies Featured

KPN

Orange Netherlands

Reggefiber

T-Mobile Netherlands

Tele2

UPC Netherlands

Versatel

Vodafone Netherlands

VodafoneZiggo

Ziggo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h3z9ks/netherlands?w=4

