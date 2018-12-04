The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By mid-2018 about a third of fixed-broadband connections provided data of at least 100Mb/s.
Key Developments
- MNOs call for auction of 3.5GHz spectrum;
- T-Mobile Netherlands merger with Tele2 remains under scrutiny'
- KPN preps for 5G trials, plans 3G network shutdown in 2022;
- Tele2 Netherlands launches VoWi-Fi service;
- T-Mobile launches 4G For Home' solution;
- VodafoneZiggo completes LTE-M network roll out;
- KPN extends LTE-M services;
- MNOs refarm 3G spectrum in the 2100MHz and 2600MHz bands for LTE;
- T-Mobile Netherlands launches CA LTE-A services;
- MNOs join with banks to launch m-payments system;
- T-Mobile and Tele2 sign network sharing agreement;
- KPN extends vectoring VDSL on a wholesale basis, upgrades FttP to 1Gb/s in select areas;
- VodafoneZiggo starts DOCSIS3.1 trial;
- Utility NLE launches DSL and fibre-based telecom services;
- KPN expands trials of Vplus technology;
- VodafoneZiggo deploys Wi-Fi hotspots to thousands of street cabinets
- Report update includes the regulator's market data for Q4 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q2 2018, recent market developments.
Companies Featured
- KPN
- Orange Netherlands
- Reggefiber
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- Tele2
- UPC Netherlands
- Versatel
- Vodafone Netherlands
- VodafoneZiggo
- Ziggo
