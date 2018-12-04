Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information

closing date Total number of

shares forming

the share capital Total number of voting rights November 30, 2018 565,593,341 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 598,472,159 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 585,799,228

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of November 30, 2018 (32,878,818 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2018 (12,672,931 shares).

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of November 30, 2018).

Veolia Environnement Siège social/head office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France Adresse postale/Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet -

93300 AUBERVILLIERS France tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45 www.veolia.com A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of 2,827,966,705 euros 403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005936/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement