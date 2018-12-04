Total Revenue of $63.6 million, Growing 72% year-over-year

Calculated Billings of $88.5 million, Growing 73% year-over-year

Raised $264 million in Initial Public Offering

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced strong results for its fiscal second quarter ended October 31, 2018.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $63.6 million, growing 72% year-over-year.

Calculated billings was $88.5 million, growing 73% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue was $127.3 million, growing 78% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $27.1 million; GAAP operating margin was -42.6%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $14.8 million; Non-GAAP operating margin was -23.3%.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.63; Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.38.

Operating cash flow was -$0.6 million with free cash flow of -$1.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $318.6 million as of October 31, 2018.

"We are very pleased with our Q2 results; our team delivered strong revenue growth of 72% year-over-year," said Shay Banon, founder and chief executive officer at Elastic. "Search is an incredible foundation to enable our users and customers to address a variety of use cases. We're proud of the pace of innovation across our self-managed and SaaS offerings and the rapid adoption of the Elastic Stack and our solutions by our users and customers."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Total subscription customer count was over 6,300.

Total customer count with ACV greater than $100,000 was over 340.

Subscription revenue represented 92% of total revenue.

Net Expansion Rate remained over 130% for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Released versions 6.4 and 6.5 of the Elastic Stack with many new features including support for Kerberos and FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-2, Kibana spaces for better multitenancy, Canvas for pixel-perfect visualizations, cross-cluster replication to support disaster recovery and data locality, curated UIs for log and infrastructure data, and APM support for new programming languages like Java and Go.

Released new SaaS features on Elasticsearch Service, the official hosted and managed Elasticsearch offering on Elastic Cloud, including custom topologies for hot-warm architectures, deployment templates for use cases like logging or security, machine learning, and a revised, more flexible pricing model.

Released version 2.0 of Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) bringing all the new SaaS features to hybrid and on-premise environments.

Held 11 successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to engage with our community of users, customers, and partners in Melbourne, Sydney, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Minneapolis, Denver, Washington DC, Stockholm, Frankfurt, and Santa Clara, with waitlists driven by strong demand.

Appointed Jonathan Chadwick Audit Committee Chair to the Elastic Board of Directors. Jonathan is a former Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO of VMware, CFO of Skype, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft and Executive Vice President and CFO of McAfee.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For its third quarter of fiscal 2019 (ending January 31, 2019):

Total revenue is expected to be between $64 million and $66 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -30% and -28%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.32 and $0.30, assuming approximately 71 million ordinary shares outstanding.

For its fiscal year 2019 (ending April 30, 2019):

Total revenue is expected to be between $254 million and $258 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -26.0% and -25.0%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.35 and $1.30, assuming approximately 56 million ordinary shares outstanding.

See the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call and Webcast

Elastic's executive management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through Elastic's Investor Relations website at ir.elastic.co. Slides will accompany the webcast. The replay of the webcast and slides will be available for two months.

Lock-Up Release Extension

Lock-up agreements executed in connection with the Company's initial public offering provided for early release of 25% of the shares if certain price and other conditions are met on or after January 2, 2019. However, since the Company will be in its standard quarterly trading blackout period on that date, this early lock-up release date will be extended (even if the early release conditions are met) until at least the second business day following the end of its blackout period. The Company expects to announce its earnings results for its fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2019 in late February 2019 or early March 2019. The Company will announce the lock-up release date at least two business days in advance.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians working in countries around the world. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2019. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base; the market for our products not continuing to develop; competition from other products; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the pace of change and innovation in the markets in which we participate and the competitive nature of those markets; our international expansion strategy; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; our operating results and cash flows; our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our relationships with third parties, including partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) dated October 4, 2018. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic's website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Anthony Luscri

Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Deborah Wiltshire

Elastic Corporate Communications

press@elastic.co

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue License self-managed 10,204 6,456 17,444 11,105 Subscription self-managed and SaaS 48,232 28,326 92,601 53,068 Total subscription revenue 58,436 34,782 110,045 64,173 Professional services 5,139 2,256 10,174 4,509 Total revenue 63,575 37,038 120,219 68,682 Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 97 194 194 Cost of subscription self-managed and SaaS 12,870 6,254 23,071 11,236 Total cost of revenue subscription 12,967 6,351 23,265 11,430 Cost of professional services 5,620 2,609 10,879 4,944 Total cost of revenue 18,587 8,960 34,144 16,374 Gross profit 44,988 28,078 86,075 52,308 Operating expenses Research and development 25,332 12,182 44,313 23,006 Sales and marketing 34,634 16,905 65,056 33,952 General and administrative 12,092 6,117 22,191 11,650 Total operating expenses 72,058 35,204 131,560 68,608 Operating loss (27,070 (7,126 (45,485 (16,300 Other income (expense), net 264 86 860 (638 Loss before income taxes (26,806 (7,040 (44,625 (16,938 Provision for income taxes 733 987 1,492 1,056 Net loss (27,539 (8,027 (46,117 (17,994 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (0.63 (0.25 (1.20 (0.57 Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss

per share attributable to ordinary shareholders,

basic and diluted 43,978,770 31,684,020 38,471,641 31,561,588

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2018 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 318,564 50,941 Restricted cash 2,283 668 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,604

and $776 as of October 31, 2018 and April 30, 2018, respectively 54,512 53,233 Deferred contract acquisition costs 15,721 12,125 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,524 15,261 Total current assets 409,604 132,228 Property and equipment, net 4,104 4,536 Goodwill 19,964 19,182 Intangible assets, net 8,176 8,297 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 7,147 5,954 Deferred offering costs 242 Deferred tax assets 3,036 3,946 Other assets 7,500 8,628 Total assets 459,531 183,013 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders'

(Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 9,827 2,176 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 16,866 11,816 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,458 15,191 Deferred revenue 116,255 95,929 Total current liabilities 159,406 125,112 Deferred revenue, non-current 11,024 6,632 Other liabilities, non-current 5,215 3,877 Total liabilities 175,645 135,621 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preference shares, par value €0.001 per share;

No shares authorized, issued, or outstanding as of October 31, 2018;

29,026,193 shares authorized; 28,939,466 shares issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2018 200,921 Shareholders' (deficit) equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares

issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018; 0 shares authorized, issued and

outstanding as of April 30, 2018 Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized;

70,948,987 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018 722 Ordinary shares, par value of €0.001 per share; 72,000,000 shares authorized;

0 and 33,232,955 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2018

and April 30, 2018, respectively 33 Treasury stock; 35,937 shares (repurchased at an average price of $10.30 per share) (369 (369 Additional paid-in capital 546,219 62,542 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,795 (961 Accumulated deficit (260,891 (214,774 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity 283,886 (153,529 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preference shares and shareholders'

(deficit) equity 459,531 183,013

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (27,539 (8,027 (46,117 (17,994 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,466 1,072 3,008 2,095 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,829 2,996 8,848 5,598 Stock-based compensation expense 11,239 2,769 16,904 5,024 Other 15 2 15 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisition: Accounts receivable, net (11,772 (6,700 (2,624 (2,092 Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,617 (4,552 (14,136 (7,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,900 (1,476 (4,857 (1,917 Other assets 110 44 1,643 (1,827 Accounts payable 1,685 (957 4,867 398 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,778 1,767 7,655 4,786 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,820 2,935 1,666 2,381 Deferred revenue 25,310 14,213 27,678 15,735 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (576 4,086 4,550 4,936 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (836 (502 (1,172 (896 Maturities of short-term investments 7,500 15,000 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (651 (1,986 (3,702 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (836 6,347 (3,158 10,402 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering 269,514 269,514 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 2,133 771 2,782 1,328 Repurchase of ordinary shares (344 (344 Repurchase of early exercised options (500 Repayment of notes payable (31 (20 (59 Payments of deferred offering costs (2,302 (2,302 Net cash provided by financing activities 269,345 396 269,474 925 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (449 (1,565 (1,628 (584 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 267,484 9,264 269,238 15,679 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,363 66,305 51,609 59,890 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 320,847 75,569 320,847 75,569

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 % of % of % of % of Total Total Total Total Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Self-managed subscription 48,406 76 29,169 79 89,718 75 53,831 78 License 10,204 16 6,456 17 17,444 15 11,105 16 Subscription 38,202 60 22,713 62 72,274 60 42,726 62 SaaS 10,030 16 5,613 15 20,327 17 10,342 15 Total subscription revenue 58,436 92 34,782 94 110,045 92 64,173 93 Professional services 5,139 8 2,256 6 10,174 8 4,509 7 Total revenue 63,575 100 37,038 100 120,219 100 68,682 100

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total revenue 63,575 37,038 120,219 68,682 Add: Increase in total deferred revenue 25,310 14,213 27,678 15,735 Less: (Increase) decrease in unbilled

accounts receivable (361 22 (155 508 Calculated billings 88,524 51,273 147,742 84,925

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (576 4,086 4,550 4,936 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (836 (502 (1,172 (896 Free cash flow (1,412 3,584 3,378 4,040 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (836 6,347 (3,158 10,402 Net cash provided by financing activities 269,345 396 269,474 925 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(as a percentage of total revenue) (1 11 4 7 Less: Purchases of property and equipment

(as a percentage of total revenue) (1 (1 (1 (1 Free cash flow margin (2 10 3 6

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended October 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Amortization

of Acquired

Intangibles Acquisition

Related

Expenses Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 (97 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 12,870 (680 (637 11,553 Total cost of revenue subscription 12,967 (680 (734 11,553 Cost of professional services 5,620 (227 5,393 Total cost of revenue 18,587 (907 (734 16,946 Gross profit 44,988 907 734 46,629 Gross margin (2) 70.8 1.4 1.2 0.0 73.3 Operating expenses Research and development 25,332 (4,685 (174 20,473 Sales and marketing 34,634 (2,762 (40 31,832 General and administrative 12,092 (2,885 (53 9,154 Total operating expenses 72,058 (10,332 (40 (227 61,459 Operating loss (27,070 11,239 774 227 (14,830 Operating margin (2) (42.6 17.7 1.2 0.4 (23.3 Other income, net 264 264 Loss before income taxes (26,806 11,239 774 227 (14,566 Provision for income taxes 733 1,611 2,344 Tax rate (2) (2.7 (16.1 Net loss (27,539 11,239 774 227 (1,611 (16,910 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (0.63 0.26 0.02 0.01 (0.04 (0.38

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 43,978,770 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended October 31, 2017 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Amortization

of Acquired

Intangibles Acquisition

Related

Expenses Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 97 (97 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 6,254 (136 (216 5,902 Total cost of revenue subscription 6,351 (136 (313 5,902 Cost of professional services 2,609 (70 2,539 Total cost of revenue 8,960 (206 (313 8,441 Gross profit 28,078 206 313 28,597 Gross margin (2) 75.8 0.6 0.8 0.0 77.2 Operating expenses Research and development 12,182 (1,092 (174 10,916 Sales and marketing 16,905 (756 (22 16,127 General and administrative 6,117 (716 (303 5,098 Total operating expenses 35,204 (2,564 (22 (477 32,141 Operating loss (7,126 2,770 335 477 (3,544 Operating margin (2) (19.2 7.5 0.9 1.3 (9.6 Other income, net 86 86 Loss before income taxes (7,040 2,770 335 477 (3,458 Provision for income taxes 987 820 1,807 Tax rate (2) (14.0 (52.3 Net loss (8,027 2,770 335 477 (820 (5,265 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (0.25 0.09 0.01 0.02 (0.03 (0.17

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 31,684,020 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the six months ended October 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Amortization

of Acquired

Intangibles Acquisition

Related

Expenses Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 194 (194 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 23,071 (1,093 (1,213 20,765 Total cost of revenue subscription 23,265 (1,093 (1,407 20,765 Cost of professional services 10,879 (404 10,475 Total cost of revenue 34,144 (1,497 (1,407 31,240 Gross profit 86,075 1,497 1,407 88,979 Gross margin (2) 71.6 1.2 1.2 0.0 74.0 Operating expenses Research and development 44,313 (6,782 (348 37,183 Sales and marketing 65,056 (4,614 (77 60,365 General and administrative 22,191 (4,011 (259 17,921 Total operating expenses 131,560 (15,407 (77 (607 115,469 Operating loss (45,485 16,904 1,484 607 (26,490 Operating margin (2) (37.8 14.1 1.2 0.5 (22.0 Other income, net 860 860 Loss before income taxes (44,625 16,904 1,484 607 (25,630 Provision for income taxes 1,492 2,282 3,774 Tax rate (2) (3.3 (14.7 Net loss (46,117 16,904 1,484 607 (2,282 (29,404 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (1.20 0.44 0.04 0.02 (0.06 (0.76

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 38,471,641 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the six months ended October 31, 2017 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Amortization

of Acquired

Intangibles Acquisition

Related

Expenses Tax

Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license self-managed 194 (194 Cost of subscription self-managed

and SaaS 11,236 (255 (413 10,568 Total cost of revenue subscription 11,430 (255 (607 10,568 Cost of professional services 4,944 (112 4,832 Total cost of revenue 16,374 (367 (607 15,400 Gross profit 52,308 367 607 53,282 Gross margin (2) 76.2 0.5 0.9 0.0 77.6 Operating expenses Research and development 23,006 (2,075 (314 20,617 Sales and marketing 33,952 (1,488 (44 32,420 General and administrative 11,650 (1,094 (608 9,948 Total operating expenses 68,608 (4,657 (44 (922 62,985 Operating loss (16,300 5,024 651 922 (9,703 Operating margin (2) (23.7 7.3 0.9 1.3 (14.1 Other income, net (638 (638 Loss before income taxes (16,938 5,024 651 922 (10,341 Provision for income taxes 1,056 1,720 2,776 Tax rate (2) (6.2 (26.8 Net loss (17,994 5,024 651 922 (1,720 (13,117 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary

shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) (0.57 0.16 0.02 0.03 (0.05 (0.42

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments, such as adjustments resulting from the 2017 Tax Act. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 31,561,588 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.

Calculated Billings

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near term cash flows and operating results.

