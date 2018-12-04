IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (IFF-LMC), a cosmetic actives subsidiary of International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE:IFF), has expanded and strengthened its strategic portfolio with the acquisition of three personal care ingredients and related intellectual property from Kemin Industries, an ingredient manufacturer committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of feed, food and health-related products. This acquisition expands IFF-LMC's product portfolio and related offerings to its customers, particularly to those focused on the environment and sustainability.

"Aligned with IFF and IFF-LMC's commitment to sustainability and natural product offerings, I am thrilled to announce the addition of these key, responsibly sourced ingredients to our growing and increasingly diverse portfolio," said Antonio Lara, President CEO, IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics. "Consumers are more aware than ever of the impact their choices have on the environment, so including these compelling active and functional products in our line is a win for our customers, consumers, and the planet."

The acquired products (and associated IP) include:

Lysofix: an easy-to-use and cold-process lysophospholipid emulsifier extracted from a non-GMO soybean source. It enhances formulas by evenly dispersing sunscreen and makeup pigments, provides immediate hydration and support collagen and elastin production while imparting a luxurious texture to the skin.

XFoliPEARL: Provides a gentle and efficient exfoliation and is an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to plastic beads.

MicroCurb: a broad-spectrum preservative from standardized oregano extract.

About IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics is headquartered in Quebec City, Canada, with operations in France and Australia. The Company develops, manufactures and markets innovative ingredients for the cosmetics and personal care industry, offering proprietary active ingredients, functional ingredients and delivery systems that address health and wellness macro-trends in the beauty industry in both the developed and emerging markets.

Meet IFF

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?". That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

Learn more at www.iff.com, TwitterFacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204006073/en/

Contacts:

Michael DeVeau

Head of Investor Relations and Communications Divisional CFO, Scent

212.708.7164

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com