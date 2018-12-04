Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., (NASDAQ: AXNX) developer of the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (r-SNM) system for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call with the investment community the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (866) 687-5771 (U.S.) or (409) 217-8725 (International) and using conference ID 5087907. A live webcast of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events Presentations page of the investors section of the company's website at ir.axonicsmodulation.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 90 days.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market that is currently dominated by one large provider. The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia. The r-SNM System offers a temporary disposable external trial system, a miniaturized and rechargeable long-lived stimulator that is qualified to function for at least 15 years and a tined lead, as well as patient-friendly accessories such as a charging system optimized for minimal charge time without overheating, a small, easy to use patient remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates lead placement and programming. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.axonicsmodulation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005312/en/

Contacts:

Axonics' Contact

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Dan Dearen, +1-949-396-6320

President Chief Financial Officer

ir@axonics.com

Investor & Media Contact

W2Opure

Matt Clawson, +1-949-370-8500

mclawson@w2ogroup.com