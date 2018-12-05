The grand opening ceremony of ' Together We Fly: The Art of Dachan' was held on November 25th, 2018, at the British Museum in London. Hundreds of celebrities, artists and academics were invited to attend the art event. After the inaugural speech, they were invited to attend the 'Tongxi Concert.' During the concert, Dachan created poetry calligraphy on the scene. It was the first time that Dachan a Chinese contemporary monk painter, and his artworks were well presented to the UK audience. Guests were astonished and fascinated by his artwork and the marvellous combination of painting and music at this exceptional art event.

'The Art of a Spiritual Era Brightens All Living Things: The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition' will be held at the Mall Galleries,the Federation of British Artists on December 18th, 2018. The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition is a global journey of spiritual culture guided by the theory of unity and presented in the form of art. Since 2016, Dachan's artworks have been exhibited across the world and achieved massive success in Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Russia, Italy, Germany and India.

Dachan presents the quintessence of Chinese traditional ink wash painting in a contemporary manner, organically integrates the inner spirit of Chinese modern art with a Zen sensibility, uses ink wash methods rooted in Chinese culture to portray the changelessness of life, and rekindles our understanding of nature and life. His works restore a historical aspect to contemporary artistic trends through a keen sense of the times. The unique artistic language and vitality of his works imperceptibly lead viewers to have a positive and joyous outlook on life.

The Art of Dachan World Tour Exhibition is a brilliant dialogue between the artist's art and life. At a time of intense Eastern and Western cross-cultural contact, Dachan is taking his exhibition around the world with the aim of connecting with people who share the same values in hopes that everyone can learn from each other and achieve common progress. Thus, together we may spread the essence and beauty of both Eastern and Western culture throughout the world and make a significant contribution to the development of human civilisation.

