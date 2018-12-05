Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces the successful closing of an outsourcing agreement in combination with an exclusive 3-year supply agreement with Signify (formerly: Philips Lighting) (LIGHT.EN) to outsource Signify's Lighting's Materials Analysis and Reliability Laboratory located in the Netherlands. This transaction represents Eurofins' third follow-on acquisition and/or outsourcing deal in the rapidly growing advanced materials sciences market, where Eurofins entered with the acquisition of EAG and Eurofins' first significant laboratory in this business line in the Benelux.

Located at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, almost 50 highly skilled staff in the Materials Analysis and Reliability Laboratory provide a broad range of analytical services including materials characterization, chemical compatibility, imaging and reliability services to support product innovation and improvement, trouble-shooting and quality control activities for a range of customers in healthcare, lighting and other high-tech industries. The Signify Laboratory performs over 120 analytical techniques, which are highly complementary to EAG Laboratories' Advanced Materials Sciences business that became part of Eurofins Group in December 2017.

Comment from Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO: "Eurofins only recently entered the advanced materials sciences testing sector, with the acquisition of EAG Laboratories in December 2017. We are very pleased that Signify has already entrusted Eurofins with outsourcing its internal materials analysis laboratory, demonstrating Eurofins' strong reputation for its scientific expertise and operational excellence in its laboratories' network. The long tradition of innovation and excellence of analytical techniques at Signify will resonate with Eurofins' entrepreneurial and innovative culture. This outsourcing agreement provides Eurofins with a valuable entry into the high potential North European advanced materials sciences market."

Eurofins a global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins Scientific through its subsidiaries (hereinafter sometimes "Eurofins" or "the Group") believes it is a scientific leader in food, environment and pharmaceutical products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and for supporting clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the emerging players in specialty clinical diagnostic testing in Europe and the USA. With over 45,000 staff in more than 650 laboratories across 45 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for innovative clinical diagnostic. The Group objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, accurate results on time and expert advice by its highly qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and the most comprehensive range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality oriented international players in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the expanding demands of regulatory authorities around the world.

The shares of Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantee can be made as to their validity.

