At its meeting on November 6, 2018, the Board of Directors of Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) took note that the previous term of office for the directors representing employees expired on October 14, 2018. It further took note that, following the elections of the Group European and French Works Councils, the term of office of Mr Pavel Páša was renewed for a further four years by the Group European Works Council and Mr Franck Le Roux was appointed as a new director, also for a four-year period, by the Group French Works Council, as of October 15, 2018.

The Board of Directors has also decided, on a proposal from the Nominations Committee, to appoint:

Mr Franck Le Roux to the Accounts and Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee, and

Mrs Isabelle Courville to the Nominations Committee, replacing Mr Paolo Scaroni, who will soon have sat on the Board for over 12 years, meaning he will no longer qualify as an independent director.

