UK's Top Cruises of 2018 Announced by Cruise Critic

Celebrity Edge is Best New Ocean Ship; U by Uniworld Scoops Best New River Ship for The A and The B

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Critic, the world's largest cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has announced the winners of its 10th annual UK Editors' Picks Awards. The awards are selected by a global panel of impartial cruise experts from Cruise Critic, to highlight the best ocean, river and luxury cruise lines across dozens of categories.

"The cruise industry is experiencing a real boom at the moment and cruise lines are capitalising on this popularity by investing in fantastic new ships, well-thought out refurbishments and a host of amazing, new onboard innovations and destination itineraries to keep British holiday makers coming back for more," explained Adam Coulter, UK Managing Editor, Cruise Critic. "These awards combine our editors' impartial cruise expertise, based on first-hand experiences and industry knowledge, to help travellers select the best cruise choice for them from an increasing number of options, which will include over 20 completely new ships from next year."

The Ocean's Most Outstanding

The award for 'Best New Ship' on the ocean went to Celebrity Edge which debuted on 21 November, 2018. With ground-breaking innovations such as the 'Magic Carpet', which transforms from tender platform to alfresco sushi restaurant; and the Infinite Veranda that changes the shape and size of a cabin at the touch of a button, Cruise Critic Editors felt that Celebrity has really set a new standard for cruise ship design. Celebrity Cruises also secured the 'Best Dining' award for its gourmet innovations fleetwide.

Royal Caribbean International secured four awards this year, including the coveted 'Best Refurbishment' award for Independence of the Seas, a multi-million upgrade that marked the start of Royal's massive ship-wide refresh programme. New features on Indie included a headline-grabbing VR trampoline Sky Pad; a puzzle break room; Observatorium, a laser tag arena; two new waterslides; a new kids' splash park and innovative, new dining areas. The line also scooped awards for 'Best Entertainment', 'Best for Families' and 'Best Suites'.

For the second consecutive year, Marella Cruises, whose fares include all tips and service charges, as well as alcoholic drinks on some of its ships, was awarded 'Best Value for Money'. Celestyal Cruises also won the 'Best for Service' award for the second year in a row.

For the fourth year running, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines won the 'Best Itineraries' award for the wide range of destinations offered - including far flung regions like Africa, Asia and the Middle East - and was also awarded 'Best Shore Excursions' for the first time.

Also for the first time, Saga Cruises bagged the'Best for Solo Travellers'; whilst Hurtigruten held on to its 'Best for Adventure' award for the seventh year running.

River's Cream of the Crop

Winning the 'Best River Cruise Line' award for the fourth year running, the judges felt that Uniworld's Boutique River Cruise Collection brought the atmosphere of luxury hotels with individually designed vessels to new heights. The line also secured the 'Best Ship Refurbishment' accolade for S.S. Beatrice which was radically overhauled to create a beautiful ship on par with is newer fleetmates. It additionally held on to the 'Best for Service' award. It's sister line U by Uniworld took the 'Best NewShip' award for The A and The B which impressed the judges for well-appointed cabins, trendy decor and its digital daily schedules - all geared towards a younger traveller.

Crystal River Cruises secured the 'Best Cabins' accolade for having some of the most spacious cabins on the rivers. It additionally took the 'Best Dining' and 'Best for Luxury' awards.

Viking River Cruises was named 'Best Itineraries' and 'Best Enrichment' both for the third year; and Emerald Waterways secured awards for 'Best Value for Money' and 'Best for First-Timers'.

Luxury's Finest

In the luxury awards, Crystal Cruises won the accolade for 'Best Luxury Cruise Line' for its fleet of stunning ships and its constant innovation and investment in the updating of ships with modern touches, such as: open-seating dining, new casual eateries, enhanced Wi-Fi and beautifully appointed suites. The line also took the 'Best Enrichment' award.

Seabourn Ovation took the 'Best New Luxury Ship' award for its impressive level of service, accommodation, dining, and overall ambiance. The line also won the award for 'Best Service'.

The 'Best Dining' award went to SeaDream Yacht Club for its imaginative menus and quality range of offerings.

Viking Ocean Cruises was handed awards for 'Best Value for Money' and 'Best Spa' for the third year in a row, and also secured this year's award for 'Best Itineraries', with a wide range of options, including a 245-day world cruise coming in 2019.

Award-winning Ports

London secured the 'Best UK Departure Port' for the fist time; whilst Guernsey took the award for 'Best UK & British Isles Port of Call' for the second year in a row.

Please find the full list of all winners, below.

2018 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (Ocean):

Best New Ship: Celebrity Edge

Best Ship Refurbishment: Independence of the Seas

Best for Adventure: Hurtigruten

Best Cabins: Cunard Line

Best Dining: Celebrity Cruises

Best Entertainment: Royal Caribbean International

Best for Families: Royal Caribbean International

Best Itineraries: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

Best Service: Celestyal Cruises

Best Shore Excursions: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Best for Solo Travellers: Saga Cruises

Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Best Value for Money: Marella Cruises

Best UK Departure Port:London

Best UK & British Isles Port of Call: Guernsey

2018 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (River):

Best River Cruise Line: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best New River Ship: The A and The B - U by Uniworld

Best Ship Refurbishment: S.S Beatrice, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways

Best Cabins: Crystal River Cruises

Best Dining: Crystal River Cruises

Best Enrichment: Viking River Cruises

Best for Families: Tauck River Cruising

Best for First-Timers: Emerald Waterways

Best Itineraries: Viking River Cruises

Best for Luxury: Crystal River Cruises

Best Service: Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Best Shore Excursions: Scenic

Best for Solo Travellers: Riviera Travel

Best Value for Money: Emerald Waterways

2018 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards (Luxury):

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Crystal Cruises

Best New Luxury Ship: Seabourn Ovation

Best Ship Refurbishment: Silver Spirit

Best for Adventure: Silversea Cruises

Best Cabins: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Best Dining: SeaDream Yacht Club

Best Enrichment: Crystal Cruises

Best Itineraries: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best for Romance: Windstar Cruises

Best Service: Seabourn Cruise Line

Best Shore Excursions: Azamara Club Cruises

Best for Solo Travellers: Noble Caledonia

Best Spa: Viking Ocean Cruises

Best Value for Money: Viking Ocean Cruises

For the full details of this year's winners, visit the 2018 Cruise Critic UK Editors' Picks Awards listing.

About Cruise Critic

Cruise Critic is an online cruise guide, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers, from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 350,000 cruise reviews and hosts the world's largest online cruise community where travelers share experiences and opinions with fellow cruisers. Cruise Critic was the first consumer cruise site on the Internet, launched in October 1995 by The Independent Traveler, Inc., a subsidiary of TripAdvisor, Inc.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 702 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide - covering approximately 8 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including more than 20 travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

* Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, September 2018

** Source: TripAdvisor log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2018

UK Media Contact:

Laurena McKenna, Cruise Critic

lmckenna@cruisecritic.com

T: 07775 620 232

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/793757/Best_New_Ship.jpg