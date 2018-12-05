Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 05-Dec-2018 / 11:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 4 December 2018 in accordance with the Company's Buy As You Earn ("BAYE") scheme. PDMR Number of Share Price Total Holding % of Shares of shares ISC acquired following acquisition John Carter 92 GBP10.916516 368,536<0.1% Andrew 165 GBP10.916516 100,165<0.1% Harrison The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910 Notification of dealing form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) John Carter 2) Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer 2) Deputy CEO Plumbing & Heating Division b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence instrument, each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In common with all employees, each Executive Director and member of the Executive Committee of the Company may participate in the Company's Buy As You Earn scheme by purchasing Partnership Shares using deductions from pre-tax salary either monthly or by a one-off lump sum. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP10.916516 1) 92 2) 165 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Aggregated volume -Price GBP10.916516 1) 92 1) GBP1, 2) 165 004 .32 2) GBP1, 801 .23 e) Date of the transaction 4 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6765 EQS News ID: 754707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

