Bayside Corporation CEO to Speak at the Futures Branches Conference in Austin, Texas

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / Bayside Corporation (OTC PINK: BYSD; "Bayside" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's Chief Executive Officer, Justin Frankel, will be speaking on a panel as part of the Future Branches Conference taking place this week in Austin, TX.

The Future Branches conference focuses on innovation in the banking and credit union industry. Mr. Frankel is scheduled to participate in the panel: What's Next in Branch Innovation? Elizabeth Robillard, the Content Director for the Future Branches conference, said; "I'm excited for this panel of disrupters to share what they are doing to shake up the way finance is done!"

As the cryptoasset and blockchain industries grow and mature, it is important that traditional financial institutions become more open to working with these new companies. Banks, especially regional and community banks, need to learn how blockchain will impact their business models. Conferences such as the Future Branches conference are appropriate venues for bankers and leaders in the blockchain space to meet and share best practices.

Justin Frankel, Chief Executive Officer of Bayside Corporation, added; "It's an honor to be part of this great conference. Establishing relationships with banks and other capital market institutions is essential to the growth of the blockchain industry. As a publicly traded company, Bayside is well positioned to bridge the divide between crypto and fiat institutions. I'm excited to share our story with all of the bankers in attendance."

About Bayside Corp

Bayside Corp. is an American corporation that trades publicly under the symbol "BYSD." At Bayside Corp., we believe that emerging technologies will create new opportunities for generations to come. Crypto-assets and blockchain technology will fundamentally impact a broad range of industries such as financial services, digital rights management, and computer processing and programming, along with many others. Our goal is to become the premier provider of infrastructure in this new and exciting industry.

