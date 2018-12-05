Ecolab Inc. the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has acquired Holchem Group Limited, a U.K.-based supplier of hygiene and cleaning products and services for the food and beverage, foodservice and hospitality industries. Holchem operates in the U.K. and Ireland, and the company's 2017 sales were approximately £43 million ($56 million).

"Holchem's strong technical capabilities and service model align well with Ecolab's commitment to helping customers uphold stringent food safety standards," said Sam de Boo, Ecolab senior vice president and general manager for Food Beverage and Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, in Europe. "We look forward to combining our teams to better serve food and beverage and foodservice customers in Ireland, the U.K. and throughout Europe."

The acquisition is subject to clearance by the Competition and Markets Authority, which is anticipated to occur in early 2019, and both businesses will continue to operate separately until the acquisition has been cleared. No other details were announced.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

