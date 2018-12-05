Nintex Brings Powerful Combination of Workflow and Forms to SharePoint 2019

By integrating Nintex Workflow and Forms with SharePoint 2019, customers can easily manage, automate and optimise document-driven processes

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced today that Nintex for SharePoint 2019 is available to all customers. Nintex for SharePoint 2019 includes industry-leading Nintex Workflow and Forms capabilities and incorporates all Nintex for SharePoint 2016 functionality, plus new key investments.

Nintex for SharePoint 2019 is Nintex's newest on-premises process automation solution. This release highlights Nintex's continued commitment to working side by side with Microsoft so customers can leverage the latest in SharePoint functionality. Nintex has received various awards from Microsoft for its workflow automation and forms capabilities, including Microsoft Office and SharePoint Application of the Year, as well as Best Overall Value and Best Overall App.

With Nintex for SharePoint 2019, customers can unlock the full power of Nintex Workflow, including accessing more than 20 languages, and Nintex Forms in their trusted, secure and familiar SharePoint environment. End users also can quickly build custom apps without code leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use platform and easily connect business processes in SharePoint, Office 365 and more. Customers using Nintex Forms have access to both external and internal data and work with an intuitive designer.

Other notable features and improvements for organisations using Nintex for SharePoint 2019 include the following:

Support for SharePoint Modern UI: A new and improved SharePoint 2019 will feature a modern UI. Nintex for SharePoint 2019 will support both the new modern UI and the classic UI.

A new and improved SharePoint 2019 will feature a modern UI. Nintex for SharePoint 2019 will support both the new modern UI and the classic UI. Workflow gallery: A redesigned workflow gallery streamlines all of Nintex processes into one central page. Users can now view, manage, and create workflows in the same place, as well as access key Nintex functionalities through a new Nintex Workflow options button.

A redesigned workflow gallery streamlines all of Nintex processes into one central page. Users can now view, manage, and create workflows in the same place, as well as access key Nintex functionalities through a new Nintex Workflow options button. Purge workflow data: A reengineered purge workflow data page enables admins to purge an infinite amount of workflow data. Other improvements include additional filters that enable more flexible queries, as well as the ability to view workflow purge progress and cancel the in-progress purge any time.

A reengineered purge workflow data page enables admins to purge an infinite amount of workflow data. Other improvements include additional filters that enable more flexible queries, as well as the ability to view workflow purge progress and cancel the in-progress purge any time. Health analyser integration: Using SharePoint's Health Analyzer, a warning will automatically appear when database is nearing capacity to alert admins to purge workflow data. A warning will show what the problem is, how to resolve and best practices to purge data

Using SharePoint's Health Analyzer, a warning will automatically appear when database is nearing capacity to alert admins to purge workflow data. A warning will show what the problem is, how to resolve and best practices to purge data Send on behalf: Admins can set up another authenticated email to use as send on behalf.

Admins can set up another authenticated email to use as send on behalf. SMTP authentication: The new Nintex platform will now support SMTP authentication for messaging and notification.

Nintex has made the installation process easy for customers who decide to migrate so they can keep business processes running efficiently and effectively. With the combined forces of SharePoint 2019, Nintex Workflow and Nintex Forms, it is easy for IT and operations professionals to transform manual, paper-based processes into sophisticated automated workflows. Learn more about Nintex for SharePoint 2019 at www.nintex.com/trial .

