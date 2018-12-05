Eirteic and Digicel are pleased to announce the successful completion of the GNOC Transformation project.

Digicel, a leading provider of communication and entertainment services in the Caribbean and South Pacific, is continuing its investment to deliver an amazing network experience. Eirteic provided Digicel with a centralized visualisation, service performance management consolidation solution leading to the ultimate goal of Customer Centric Service Assurance. Commenting on the project, Luis Isidoro,Global Director of Technology Operations in the Digicel Group, stated, "This was a multi-country, multi-platform, network transformation which is going to ultimately improve Customer Service and Operating Efficiencies, and increase shareholder value."

The Challenge

Digicel determined that the consolidation of their five existing Network Operating Centers (NOC) (Jamaica, Trinidad, Panama, El Salvador and Haiti) into a single GNOC with a service-centric focus would result in OPEX reductions and improve operational efficiencies as they grew, speed up their time to market for new service offerings, and provide proactive and customer-centric service visibility. Having multiple NOCs with the existing suite of products was not meeting their cost efficiency, business agility and customer experience management goals.

Eirteic Solution

Digicel chose Eirteic to deliver the GNOC project to provide consolidated, consistent monitoring and performance visibility across the Digicel networks, including their transport, wireless and network applications, national and international backbone networks with critical weather and hurricane overlays; Eirteic implemented the Assure1 unified service assurance solution from Federos and consolidated all 5 bespoke Remedy systems within the five NOCs into a single Remedy system with Galileo Vision providing customer impact visualisation.

This service-centric approach to network management enables real-time understanding of how network performance and events impact on their end users.

The Results

The fully multi-tenanted solution easily supports Digicel's business, which has over 20,000 devices across 27 countries. With the implementation by Eirteic of the single, unified service assurance solution from Federos, a single Remedy ITSM instance, and the customer impact visualization tool by Galileo Software, Digicel users quickly have the ability to determine customer-impacting events to proactively ensure their customer requirements are being exceeded. Eirteic's integration solutions are a game changer for Digicel as they provide a path for continual digital transformation.

The completion of the GNOC project has enabled Digicel to lower their network management costs and introduced a new level of business agility. Mr. Isidoro stated, "Digicel has a long track record of providing customers with the best network; now with Eirteic enabling our GNOC OSS transformation, customer experience will soon start to see the benefits." Their new customer-centric, service assurance processes also enables them to spot developing customer demand and deliver new services before their competitors.

Mr. Isidoro praised Eirteic in saying: "Now that the GNOC consolidation project is complete, Digicel is able to see the reduction in OPEX costs further improve e.g. via operational overhead reduction, increased efficiency, hardware associated costs reduction, etc. Digicel is now well on the journey from a NOC model to a Service Operations Center and the ultimate goal, a Customer Centric Service Assurance Center, thanks to the work by the team in Eirteic."

For more information on Eirteic solutions and services, please contact: Tracy Kenneally, Marketing Manager, Eirteic Address: Eirteic House, Eastlink Business Park, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, Ireland. Phone: +353 21 242 7215, Mail: tkenneally@eirteic.com

About Eirteic: A Federos Company

Eirteic is an "Enabler." Our customers are Digital Service Providers and we enable them to thrive in a fast-changing world. We enable them to improve their customer experience, manage their growth and control costs.

We do this for customers all over the world, delivering major change with tangible results. How do we do that? We're a perfectly sized company, with years of experience and fabulous project skills but, more than that, we focus on delivering real results at pace, making our projects fun, exciting and different. Our goal is summed up in three words: Unify, Simplify, Enable.

About Federos

Federos' software defined service operations platform provides unified fault, performance, topology, root cause analysis, and service level management in a single scalable solution. Federos' multi-tenant platforms use an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, data centers and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, Tele2, and Virtus use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia Pacific. After 17 years of operation, total investment to date stands at over US$5 billion worldwide. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural, and social development programmes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005213/en/

Contacts:

Federos

Donna Bastien, Public Relations

303-880-4904

dbastien@federos.com