Technavio's global pouch packaging machinery market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The advent of high-speed VFFS will be one of the major trends in the global pouch packaging machinery marketduring 2018-2022. Many vendors have made significant investments in R&D to enhance the production efficiency of pouch packaging machines. PFM packaging machinery, based in Italy, developed a high-speed VFFS called R-series. The machine is supported by PC-based control and an automated architecture. The R-series machine can deliver up to 150 pouches per minute.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global pouch packaging machinery market is the low cost of logistics of pouches:

Global pouch packaging machinery market: Low cost of logistics of pouches

The logistics of flexible packaging materials such as pouches is simpler when compared with rigid packaging materials. The pouches weigh 20 times lesser than glass and metal packaging solutions and four times lesser than plastic packaging solutions. Hence, the transportation cost of 500 pouches is almost 90% lesser than the transportation cost of 500 rigid containers.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "The use of pouches for packaging reduces the ASP of products. The demand for pouches is increasing with the growth of the e-commerce industry. Transportation is a major cost in the e-commerce industry and the use of pouches increases the profit margins of the e-commerce companies. The low cost of logistics of pouches will increase their demand, which will further promote the demand for pouch packaging machinery."

Global pouch packaging machinery market: Segmentation analysis

This global pouch packaging machinery market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (horizontal form-fill-seal (HFFS) machinery, vertical form-fill-seal (VFFS) machinery, and stand-up pouch (SUP) machinery) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the HFFS machinery segment held the largest pouch packaging machinery market share in 2017, contributing to over 42% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

