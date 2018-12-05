Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): Reading the runes: strong, controlled growth 05-Dec-2018 / 14:22 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Reading the runes: strong, controlled growth* On 3 December, NSF held an investor day at the Reading branch of Everyday Loans (EL) and its head office in Bourne End. Investors and analysts thus got the opportunity to see the front-line operations and review the company's strategy. The former confirmed our view on the competitive advantages of a branch network and the operational synergies from being part of a group. The presentation confirmed the long-term, controlled growth opportunity from a business with an excellent market positioning and sustainable competitive advantages. We have not changed our forecasts following the update, and our absolute valuation range remains 91-101p. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/reading-the-runes-str ong-controlled-growth/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mt@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Mark Thomas | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7622| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 754839 05-Dec-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=467c21d9ed41e3566287536e25fb103c&application_id=754839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=754839&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2018 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)