Strategic Management Opportunity Corporation: Strategic Management & Opportunity Corporation Announces the Hiring of New CEO - Peter Zompa

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2018 / Strategic Management Opportunity Company announced today the hiring of new CEO Peter Zompa To oversee the new business strategy of acquiring revenue producing business in the marijuana, CBD product areas, among other companies in collegian sectors. The hiring is immediate and Mr. Zompa has been actively looking to acquire synergistic companies.

"We are close to making exciting announcements. We have been searching, interviewing and performing due diligence on which companies we wish to acquire," Zompa, a licensed tax accountant for over 20 years, and managing partner of a large Miami accounting firm, states. "We are bringing extensive value to our shareholders, and becoming a significant player not just in the CBD business, but other consumable products and raw producers of the highest quality full spectrum CBD...This is just the beginning, we hope," adds Zompa.

The medicinal value of CBD is becoming commonly accepted. Says Zompa: "I don't think we have even scratched the surface of how therapeutic CBD is to sufferers of a myriad of health and pain issues. My job is to create a powerful board of directors, and, of course, build a viable public company with our eyes firmly on creating tremendous revenue streams and a huge upside. There is no acquisition target that will escape our efforts this regard."

