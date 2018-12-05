The global small mammal and reptile food market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new product launches. New product launches not only help in the growth of the players but also help the market grow. Constant changes in the demand for small mammal and reptile food are enabling players to come up with new small mammal and reptile foods. For instance, in 2016, Mr. Johnson's launched Mr. Johnson's Wildlife Squirrel Food 900g pack and Mr. Johnson's Wildlife Hedgehog Food 750g pack. More players are expected to come up with new products over the next five years, which will aid in the growth of the global small mammal and reptile food market.

This market research report on the global small mammal and reptile food market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for dry small mammal and reptile food as one of the key emerging trends in the global small mammal and reptile food market:

Global small mammal and reptile food market: Growing demand for dry small mammal and reptile food

The demand for dry pet food is high compared with wet pet food, mostly owing to benefits like convenience (measured portions of dry food can be left out all day for a pet to eat without worry of spoilage); its aid in cleaning teeth: and as it can provide an enriching environment (dry foods are often easier to use in food puzzle toys, which can be entertaining for pets while owners are at work as well as to control the food intake). It is expected that the demand for dry small mammal and reptile food will increase during the forecast period owing to the convenience that dry pet food offers when compared to wet pet food. Some of the popular vendors that offer dry small mammal and reptile foods include Kaytee Products, VITAKRAFT SUN SEED, Rolf C, Hagen, and others.

"Following the trend of dog and cat snack foods, the demand for snacks has increased in the small mammal food category (especially in the US and the UK). Thus, players are positioning it as one of the important segments in the small mammal and reptile food category. Also, players are designing snacks in such a way that small mammals can easily hold the snack and wear down their teeth against its hard surface. Therefore, with many such innovative ideas and product launches, the market for small mammal and reptile food is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer staples.

Global small mammal and reptile food market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global small mammal and reptile food market by animal type (rabbits and rodents) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 56%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, due to the increase in the number of pet shops and supermarkets in urban areas and the trend of online retailing.

