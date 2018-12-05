First progress towards automatization of a surgical robot as a result of the DSG technology in a 2017 feasibility study

Strengthening of the partnership to accelerate technology advances allowing a robot to perform autonomous and safe drillings in human skeleton

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room, announced today a partnership agreement with Carnot Interfaces for the combination of its DSG technology with surgical robots.

In November 2017, the collaborative experimental feasibility study successfully demonstrated how the DSG technology can automatically stop a surgical robot when a near-breach situation is detected, and thereby prevent grave complications. Encouraged by this first positive outcome, SpineGuard and Carnot Interfaces have decided to move to the next development phase materialized by the execution of this 3-year partnership.

Stephane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, declares: « We are enthused to launch this partnership that will support our progress toward industrial applications of our DSG technology in surgical robotics as well as advancement of corresponding intellectual property. We are convinced that our partnership with Carnot Interfaces will trigger major technologic advances that will allow robots to execute autonomous and safe drillings in the human skeleton and ultimately the direct insertion of implants. Our smart DSG sensor is to our knowledge the only clinically proven technology for differentiating bone tissues in-situ and in real time. This major partnership with Carnot Interfaces exemplifies excellent collaboration between Industry and French Research."

Guillaume Morel, Professor at the Sorbonne University, adds: Our team at ISIR (Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique), one of the five laboratories of Carnot Interfaces) was highly expecting this partnership. Our approaches of robotics, collaborative and sensor-guided, are perfectly in line with SpineGuard's vision of surgical instrumentation: the surgeon remains at the heart of the decision and control of the gesture; technologies are there to secure and simplify procedures, not for replacing the surgeon. We are in the rare situation of preparing a breakthrough innovation with a good visibility on the R&D roadmap, in part thanks to the results from our feasibility study. The team at SpineGuard and ISIR gathers sharp and multi-disciplinary experts. All conditions are converging for rapid progress toward major advances."

Next financial press release: 2017 full year revenue, January 17, 2019

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 65,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

About Carnot Interfaces

Founded in 2016 in Paris, Carnot Interfaces consolidates five labs (LIP6, ISIR, LIB, LIMICS and UMR.S1158) specializing in IT, Robotics and healthcare technologies with the vision of developping R&D partnerships with the industry. The institute holds the "Tremplin Carnot" labelling, a proof of excellence under the stewardship of Sorbonne University, CNRS and INSERM, all internationally recognized between the most innovative R&D actors. Carnot Interfaces regroups over 800 R&D professionals with standards of excellence in research, dynamic teams and a proven track of record in partnerships with the industry. It is a key player in the fields of digital with over 15 million euros of deals in its first year after inception. For further information, visit: www.carnot-interfaces.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005058/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Stéphane Bette

Directeur Général

Tél.: 01 45 18 45 19

s.bette@spineguard.com

Manuel Lanfossi

Directeur Financier

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

Europe NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tél.: 01 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu