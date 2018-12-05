Kudelski Group and Pepper IoT Announce Joint Initiative to Protect Consumer Data on Connected Devices Bought in U.S. Retail

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix (AZ) and Kansas City (MO), USA -December 5th 2018 - The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, and Pepper IoT, the Internet of Things platform and service provider, announced today a long-term collaboration to protect IoT service providers and retailers from cybersecurity risks and increase consumer confidence in connected device security.

The two companies will work together to influence best practices and criteria for retailers and service providers to minimize the risk of cybersecurity threats. They will also provide the tools and capabilities for device manufacturers to meet those best practices and criteria.

In 2020, the total number of IoT devices installed across the world will rise to 20.4 billion, according to analyst firm Gartner. This explosive growth in connected devices creates an exponentially larger attack surface every year. Hackers and nation-states are increasingly leveraging IoT vulnerabilities to carry out DDoS attacks, steal consumer data and invade the privacy of our homes and offices.

The partnership will leverage the Kudelski IoT Security Suite, a comprehensive set of services and solutions designed to make IoT security simple, scalable and sustainable. Deep expertise: The Kudelski Group has more than 30 years of experience designing software and hardware-based security solutions. Kudelski has deep cybersecurity advisory and testing expertise and managed security services that are delivered through Cyber Fusion Centers in the United States and Switzerland.



The Kudelski Group has more than 30 years of experience designing software and hardware-based security solutions. Kudelski has deep cybersecurity advisory and testing expertise and managed security services that are delivered through Cyber Fusion Centers in the United States and Switzerland. Enabling large-scale IoT:Pepper IoT is a simple, flexible, multi-tenant and secure platform created to effectively enable big enterprises to design, launch, manage and monetize large-scale IoT services.

Scott Ford, CEO at Pepper IoT, said: "It is terrifying to see millions of vulnerable connected devices being distributed to U.S. consumers who have no idea how their personal data is being used - and how easy it is for hackers to access their home Wi-Fi networks through these devices. For many reasons, IoT data and communications must be managed in the country of device purchase - and devices must be designed to protect against cyber security breach."

Jean-Michel Puiatti, senior vice president of IoT security at Kudelski Group, said: "Consumers have a right to, and an expectation of, privacy regarding the devices in their homes that they interact with on a daily basis. Retailers and service providers have a duty to ensure the devices they are selling have proper privacy and security safeguards. By combining Pepper IoT's powerful IoT operating system and service delivery platform with Kudelski's expertise in device and data protection, we are working to secure IoT devices from the moment they're manufactured through their long-term use in consumers' homes."

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com (http://www.nagra.com/).

To find out more about Kudelski IoT solutions and services, please see www.kudelski-iot.com (http://www.kudelski-iot.com), or visit us at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (Las Vegas, Venetian Meeting Room Zeno 4609) or Mobile World Congress 2019 (Barcelona, Hall 2 Executive Meeting Room 2B12Ex).

About Pepper IoT

Pepper IoT is a Kansas City-based start-up focused in the Internet of Things revolution. The company offers an operating system and service delivery platform that empowers enterprises to deploy sophisticated IoT solutions. The introduction of billions of new connected devices (and other "things") requires a new user-experience paradigm-one that enables both consumers and enterprises the ability to effectively manage, control, and engage with their increasingly connected worlds. Pepper IoT solves the problems associated with this increased complexity through the combination of user operating system and service delivery platform. You can learn more about Pepper IoT at www.pepper.me (http://www.pepper.me/).

