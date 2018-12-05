Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below.

Transgene will meet institutional investors at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event from January 7 to 9, 2019, in San Francisco, USA, concurrent with the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference.

The Company will also attend:

Oddo Forum : January 10 11, 2019 Lyon, France

: January 10 11, 2019 Lyon, France Biomed Event: January 22, 2019 Paris, France

January 22, 2019 Paris, France Degroof Petercam Healthcare Seminar : January 31, 2019 Brussels, Belgium

: January 31, 2019 Brussels, Belgium HC Wainwright Conference: April 8 9, 2019 London, UK

April 8 9, 2019 London, UK Kempen Life Sciences Conference : April 16 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands

: April 16 17, 2019 Amsterdam, Netherlands Small Cap Event: April 16 17, 2019 Paris, France

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (an oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IO, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

myvac, an individualized MVA-based immunotherapy platform designed to integrate neoantigens, completes this innovative research portfolio.

Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005513/en/

Contacts:

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del/Lucie Larguier

+33 (0)3 88 27 11 21

investorrelations@transgene.fr

Media contacts:

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Marine Perrier/Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@citigatedewerogerson.com