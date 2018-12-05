sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:5 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):62,900
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.6392

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,400,310,316 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,400,310,316 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
404524.7516:29:39London Stock Exchange
67624.6516:28:02London Stock Exchange
136824.6516:15:08London Stock Exchange
284324.7015:47:31London Stock Exchange
319024.7015:47:31London Stock Exchange
129424.7015:44:24London Stock Exchange
205824.7015:33:11London Stock Exchange
279824.5013:19:25London Stock Exchange
344024.5013:19:25London Stock Exchange
276724.1512:03:01London Stock Exchange
196724.5511:52:00London Stock Exchange
332024.7010:33:49London Stock Exchange
278324.7010:31:23London Stock Exchange
276524.5510:12:05London Stock Exchange
285724.6010:05:05London Stock Exchange
275724.7009:51:22London Stock Exchange
274724.7009:46:37London Stock Exchange
348324.7009:37:38London Stock Exchange
292424.7009:37:38London Stock Exchange
18424.7009:36:56London Stock Exchange
318724.6509:29:06London Stock Exchange
272824.7009:27:10London Stock Exchange
338924.7009:27:10London Stock Exchange
333024.7008:32:07London Stock Exchange

