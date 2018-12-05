The ASO solution has already helped to achieve more than 100 million app downloads for its customers

Austrian based App Store Optimization (ASO) Tool App Radar has closed a seven-digit Euro financing round. Lead investor is the venture capital firm eQventure directed by Herbert Gartner.

"App Radar is all about improving app store rankings and triggering more downloads. Our tool helps apps and games being found worldwide. It's perfect for app marketers, developers and agencies, who want to find the right keywords and achieve higher rankings to grow their business. With this financing round we will speed up our product development and internationalization", comments Thomas Kriebernegg, CEO and Co-Founder of App Radar.

Since its launch 2,5 years ago, App Radar has already helped achieving more than 100 million downloads for customers like iTranslate, Kolibri Games, Tivola Games or NerByte, some of the world's most successful pure play mobile companies. App Radar analyzes, optimizes and publishes apps for platforms like Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Apple tvOS App Store.

"In December 2018, App Radar will launch a new feature that will provide insights which keywords are generating app installs. This will make App Store Optimization even more effective and results-driven", announces Kriebernegg.

Selected to pitch at Slush 100 in Helsinki

App Radar has been selected out of 2500 applications to participate at the Slush 100 Pitching Competition organized to help founders forward.

About App Radar:

Based in Graz (Austria), 15 software engineers, sales marketing experts are working with passion to build the best solution that helps app startups, marketers and developers in getting their app to the users. Located in the heart of Europe, the team behind App Radar co-operates with both local as well as international partners. Thus, the next step is to expand the company abroad to offer App Radar's international customers an even more advanced service.

About eQventure:

eQventure provides Austrian high-tech companies growth capital as well as a strong network and straightforward support in all situations from launching their business up to accelerating growth. eQventure is backed by successful entrepreneurs who invest their own money and know-how in growth-oriented high-tech companies.

