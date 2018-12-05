SIRION Biotech Plans Path for U.S. Market Expansion

LaVoieHealthScience (LHS), an integrated investor and public relations agency focused on advancing health and science innovations, today announced that Europe's leading gene therapy engineer of viral vectors, SIRION Biotech GmbH, has been added to its client roster. LHS provides strategic communications programming and corporate development expertise to SIRION Biotech, helping to connect SIRION Biotech to relevant stakeholders in the U.S. life science ecosystem. This is particularly important as SIRION Biotech plans its expansion into the U.S. market with its new Cambridge, MA site beginning January 2019.

SIRION Biotech has been engaged in research and licensing collaborations with 3 leading U.S. biotechs in the gene therapy field since 2015. The earliest project was assisted by LaVoieHealthScience beginning in 2014, when the Germany based company with deep scientific roots in gene expression was seeking U.S. partnerships with clinical-stage gene therapy companies in order to expedite their R&D efforts. Partnering together, LaVoieHealthScience and SIRION Biotech built its U.S. profile, visibility and outreach efforts.

"Partnering with LaVoieHealthScience helped us unleash our potential as a business to business provider of custom engineered viral vectors for industrial and academic research and development," said Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Dieter Lingelbach. "Our planned expansion into the U.S. market will be a strategic imperative for SIRION Biotech and we are delighted to continue working with LaVoieHealthScience as we chart our course forward."

"We are fortunate to continue working with SIRION Biotech as Europe's leader in the gene therapy field on its next stage of growth and continue our successful partnership together," said Donna L. LaVoie, President CEO of LaVoieHealthScience.

About LaVoieHealthScience

LaVoieHealthScience provides integrated investor and public relations for health science innovators.

About SIRION Biotech GmbH

SIRION Biotech provides custom engineering and manufacturing services of viral vectors for the life sciences and industry. Its unique focus on improving transduction efficiencies and safety make SIRION Biotech a valuable technology partner for gene and cell therapy trials. LentiBOOSTTM transduction reagent is actively used to improve hematopoitec cell transductions in clinical trials. NextGen AAV capsid evolution projects aim to improve tissue targeting and immune escape of capsids to usher in a new generation of therapeutics for international gene therapy companies.

www.sirion-biotech.com

