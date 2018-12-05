AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "bbb+" of Trust International Insurance Reinsurance Company B.S.C. (c) Trust Re(Trust Re) (Bahrain). At the time of the withdrawal, these Credit Ratings (ratings) were under review with negative implications.

The withdrawal of the ratings reflects the fact that Trust Re has not provided the necessary financial information required by AM Best to support an ongoing credit opinion of the company, consistent with AM Best's rating criteria.

AM Best's procedure is for a final rating opinion to be produced in conjunction with a rating withdrawal. However, a final rating opinion could not be produced for Trust Re due to the absence of sufficient and reliable financial information.

