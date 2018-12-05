Technavio's global sputtering equipment market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005750/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global sputtering equipment market for the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emerging applications for sputtering equipment will be one of the major trends in the global sputtering equipment marketduring 2019-2023. The applications of sputtering equipment in solar energy, semiconductor, data storage, and display are driving the growth of the global sputtering market. The availability of highly efficient coating equipment is fueling the increase in the implementation of sputtering equipment. This helps the manufacturers in speeding up the coating mechanism on their product that leads to increased production efficiency.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global sputtering equipment market is the growing demand for FOWLP:

Global sputtering equipment market: Growing demand for FOWLP

The FOWLP solutions are usually used during the manufacturing process of ICs, which are integrated into an electronic device at the packaging level. IC fabrication and testing are done at the wafer level. This helps in reducing the cost of manufacturing, ensuring strong interconnections, and attaining high levels of IC production to meet the growing demand.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "The factors boosting the demand for wafer-level packaging technology are the increase in the I/O density for a given semiconductor device in addition to supporting smaller-packaged die sizes, thereby reducing the amount of space the integrated circuit content occupies in handheld consumer electronic products such as smartphones, wearables, and loT devices."

Global sputtering equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This global sputtering equipment market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (semiconductor, solar energy, display, data storage, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major applications, the semiconductor segment held the largest sputtering equipment market share in 2018, contributing to over 68% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 64% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005750/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com