TopTracker Releases Payment Solution for Freelancers, Allowing for Free Global Payments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TopTracker, the free time tracking tool for remote freelancers and freelance teams, has released a new global payments solution in partnership with Payoneer that allows for free payments between companies and freelancers using its platform.

Freelancers working through TopTracker will now have the ability to invoice and receive payments for work tracked through the app, with the added ability to use payment methods that are free. Integrating with existing TopTracker functionality, this new payment solution represents the lowest fee structure of any integrated time tracking, invoicing, and payments solution currently available to freelancers and their customers.

Unlike many other integrated freelance solutions that support payments, TopTracker provides freelancers and companies the ability to have a completely free experience that includes some free payment options. Free bank transfers are provided via Payoneer's payments platform. While the TopTracker and Payoneer partnership enables these free payment options, it also supports credit card and other fee-based payment methods for the convenience of freelancers and their customers globally. Those options will continue to have fees associated with them, as outlined below.

"Existing solutions are often expensive, opaque, and include hidden processing and service fees that directly reduce the income freelancers take home. TopTracker is the only application offering integrated time tracking, invoicing, and payments, all in one, with the ability to remain completely free," said Taso Du Val, CEO of Toptal. "A full stack solution like this is the first of its kind, and provides a powerful new tool to empower freelancers and companies to work together."

In addition to invoicing and payments, TopTracker now enables users to monitor project budgets and generate timesheets, activity logs, and work summaries in consolidated reports, ensuring transparency and visibility throughout the duration of an engagement. Furthermore, companies with teams of remote, freelance workers can now migrate their teams over to TopTracker and enjoy the benefits of the platform.

TopTracker is an affiliated entity of Toptal , LLC, a global network of top freelance talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams on demand. Anyone can download, use, and enjoy TopTracker for free, even if they are not members of the Toptal community. TopTracker is available for free download at www.toptal.com/tracker .

Originally focused on resolving the usability and design issues that plagued time tracking apps, TopTracker represents Toptal's continued commitment to enabling remote, freelance work around the world. TopTracker's new announcement further extends this commitment by providing freelancers and the companies they work with a superior solution to making and receiving payments.

About TopTracker LLC

TopTracker LLC operates as a stand-alone, integrated solution that enables freelancers and their clients to issue invoices, make and receive payments, monitor project budgets, and generate timesheets, activity logs, and work summaries in consolidated reports, ensuring transparency and visibility throughout the duration of an engagement. While TopTracker LLC is an affiliate of Toptal LLC, its standalone app is free for download and use by anyone and operates completely independently of the Toptal platform. With over 20,000 active monthly users, TopTracker has been enabling remote freelance work since its release in January 2016.

About Toptal LLC

Toptal is a global network of top talent in business, design, and technology that enables companies to scale their teams, on demand. Toptal has successfully served thousands of clients, including such Fortune 500 companies as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bridgestone, and Pfizer, delivering expertise and world-class solutions. For more information, please visit www.toptal.com/enterprise .

About Payoneer

Payoneer empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries and currencies with its innovative cross-border payments platform. In today's borderless digital world, Payoneer enables millions of businesses and professionals from more than 200 countries to reach new audiences by facilitating seamless, cross-border payments.

With Payoneer's fast, flexible, secure and low-cost solutions, businesses and professionals in both developed and emerging markets can now pay and get paid globally as easily as they do locally. Founded in 2005 and based in New York, Payoneer is venture-backed, profitable and ranked in the top 100 of Inc. 5000's Financial Services companies.

