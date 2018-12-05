The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Boost your influence across the business to control and protect against legal risk
Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate having a wide range of techniques at your finger tips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.
This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically developed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.
Key Skills Developed
- Leadership
- Negotiation
- Influencing and Impact
- Persuasion
Agenda
Day 1
- Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients
- Impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators
- Determining and building trust for results
- Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations
- Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver
- Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers
Day 2
- Successful advanced negotiations objectives and strategy negotiations internal and external
- Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success
- Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation
- Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority
- Coaching for performance
- Immediate action
