Boost your influence across the business to control and protect against legal risk

Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate having a wide range of techniques at your finger tips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.

This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically developed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

Key Skills Developed

Leadership

Negotiation

Influencing and Impact

Persuasion

Agenda

Day 1

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients

Impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators

Determining and building trust for results

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers

Day 2

Successful advanced negotiations objectives and strategy negotiations internal and external

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority

Coaching for performance

Immediate action

