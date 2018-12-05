The "Global Consumer Electronics B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Online sales of consumer electronics expand globally but growth rate decelerates
The year-on-year growth of online retail sales of electronic items is expected to maintain single-digits after 2020, according to predictions included in this new publication. Sales of consumer electronics will expand as new consumers are coming online worldwide, thanks to the continued expansion of the Internet, with many of new connections coming through smartphones. Consumers appear to be gaining confidence in delivery and payment security for the higher prices associated with the online purchase of electronic goods.
Asia and North America outpace other regions in online retail sales of electronics
The mature North American online market and the developing Asia economy are the regions with the largest sales volume of consumer electronics. China is the worlds largest consumer of home electronic items, with the USA in second place, as reported in this publication. Leading online merchants of electronics in China include multichannel retailers as well as online only sources such as JD.com. The website of USA-based retailer Best Buy had the highest number of visits of any global electronics retailer.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What is the size of the online consumer electronics market and what are the predictions for 2023?
- Which countries are leading in terms of online consumer electronics sales?
- Which online consumer electronics trends are prevailing worldwide?
- How is the online retail market of consumer electronics evolving in 30+ countries across all global regions?
- Who are the major players on the B2C E-Commerce electronics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
3. Asia-Pacific
4. North America
5. Europe
6. Middle East
7. Latin America
Companies Mentioned
- Advice Electronics Ltd
- Alza.cz a.s.
- Amazon.com Inc
- Apple Inc
- Argos Ltd
- Best Buy Co Inc.
- Best Buy Co. Inc
- BuscaPe.com Inc
- CITILINK
- Coolblue B.V.
- DNS OOO
- Darty plc
- Digitec Galaxus AG
- Dixons Carphone plc
- Dustin AB
- eBay Inc
- EURO-net Sp. z o.o.
- FNAC SA
- Fravega S.A.C.I. e I.
- Gigantti Oy Ab
- JB Hi-Fi Ltd
- JD.com Inc
- JIB Co. Ltd.
- Lazada Group SA
- M.Video Trade OOO
- Media Markt Ag
- Newegg Inc
- notebooksbilliger.de AG
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Mobile Communications Inc.
- Submarino S.A
- Suning.com Co. Ltd.
- Walmart Inc
- Xiaomi Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wv875d/global_consumer?w=4.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005840/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: E-Business, Consumer Electronics