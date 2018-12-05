The "Global Consumer Electronics B2C E-Commerce Market 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Online sales of consumer electronics expand globally but growth rate decelerates

The year-on-year growth of online retail sales of electronic items is expected to maintain single-digits after 2020, according to predictions included in this new publication. Sales of consumer electronics will expand as new consumers are coming online worldwide, thanks to the continued expansion of the Internet, with many of new connections coming through smartphones. Consumers appear to be gaining confidence in delivery and payment security for the higher prices associated with the online purchase of electronic goods.

Asia and North America outpace other regions in online retail sales of electronics

The mature North American online market and the developing Asia economy are the regions with the largest sales volume of consumer electronics. China is the worlds largest consumer of home electronic items, with the USA in second place, as reported in this publication. Leading online merchants of electronics in China include multichannel retailers as well as online only sources such as JD.com. The website of USA-based retailer Best Buy had the highest number of visits of any global electronics retailer.

