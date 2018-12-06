Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. ("Jiminex" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has completed another tranche for a total of $261,998.52 of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 4,366,642 common shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share" and collectively, the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share. The terms of the Offering remain the same as disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 22, 2018.

In connection with the closing of these tranches, the Company paid to eligible persons certain cash commissions and finder's warrants to acquire Common Shares. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for a period of 36 months.

All of the securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a "hold period" of four months plus one day from the date of closing pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.



Balu Gopalakrishnan, CEO, CFO & Director

Telephone: 416-722-0765

Email: balugkrishnan@gmail.com



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.



THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.