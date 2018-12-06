Enstoa Expands Capital Projects Digital Solutions with the Acquisition of Lifecycle Technology Ltd

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc, the leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, today announced its acquisition of Lifecycle Technology Ltd, a global technology and consulting firm, based in the UK, that focuses on delivering information management solutions to the engineering, construction and asset intensive industries. The acquisition will strengthen Enstoa's deep digital capabilities and offerings to the capital projects market.

Lifecycle Technology Ltd (LCT) provides expert solutions and knowledge of the end-to-end lifecycle of capital projects and programs for critical engineering data and processes. LCT enables clients to manage constraints more effectively and improve project delivery outcomes by designing, configuring, and automating construction and engineering processes in systems, such as Oracle Primavera Unifier, Oracle AutoVue, and Oracle Primavera P6.

Enstoa, founded in 2007 on a vision of taking an evidence-based approach to capital projects, is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the world and the only global professional services firm specializing in capital projects improvement.

"Engineering, procurement and construction firms, and the construction industry in general, are demanding digital solutions that transform business operations," said Enstoa CEO, Jordan Cram. "LCT's accelerators will enhance our tech-enabled project controls implementation services, resulting in an increase in engineering and design productivity, as well as profitability for our clients."

Cram continued, "This acquisition extends our deep and strategic partnership with the Oracle Construction and Engineering Global Business Unit (CEGBU) and our expertise in the Primavera suite of applications."

"LCT was set up to deliver digital solutions which overcome many of the inefficiencies and collaboration challenges that exist in complex engineering and construction projects," said Ian Thornton, Director at LCT. "Enstoa shares this vision and has the broad reach in the market to deliver and accelerate our ability to scale. This will support our clients to build a more productive, digital future."

Jason Matthews, CEO at Lifecycle Technology Holdings said, "This is a great move for our capital projects business and the team, integrating and extending the capabilities with Enstoa to service a growing global client list. I wish the team well and on to a new chapter in the life of the business. Our other lines of business will remain unchanged by this acquisition."

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is a leading systems integrator for capital projects worldwide, providing innovative products and services to organizations around the world managing and maintaining multi-billion dollar construction programs. By enhancing communication, streamlining processes and deploying data for fact-based management, the company enables organizations to reinvest resources previously spent on managing disparate information into what really matters for them. Enstoa achieves this through a combination of breakthrough software innovation, systems integration, and internal cultural change to service a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. Enstoa, Inc. is located at 151 West 25th St Floor 9, New York, NY 10001. They can be reached at +1 (212) 913-0870 or by visiting www.enstoa.com. For the latest news and updates, follow @enstoa on LinkedIn and Twitter and @enstoainc on Facebook.

About Lifecycle Technology Ltd

Lifecycle Technology Ltd is a specialist Oracle Primavera Solutions delivery partner, providing expertise and solutions to enhance the efficiency and performance of capital projects and programmes, for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for oil and gas, construction and engineering, utilities and aerospace and defence sectors.

For more information, visit: www.lifecycle-tech.com.

About Lifecycle Technology Holdings

Lifecycle Technology Holdings works in close collaboration with customers and software partners, such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Accela and Infor. We are a trusted and transparent partner who provides a forward-thinking, unique-perspective that adds value to customer and partner operations.

Our three lines of business provide business efficiency solutions to complex lifecycle processes and operations. Our solutions focus on DigEplan for electronic document review for the public sector, engineering collaboration solutions for Microsoft SharePoint and AssemblyX for digital manufacturing execution.

Lifecycle Technology Holdings is headquartered in Bath, UK, with offices in Derby, UK and Florida, USA, serving customers globally. For more information, visit: www.lctholdings.com.

