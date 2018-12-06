(Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" at end of document)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2018) -DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., now doing business as DigiMax Global Solutions (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it has recently signed Joint Venture Agreements in seven countries that will enable DigiMax and its Joint Venture Partners ("JV Partner or Partnerships") to provide consulting services to companies seeking to issue a Security Token Offering ("STO") domiciled in any of the seven countries, or Canada where DigiMax can act directly.





In the short term, the JV Partnerships will assist clients in the country of the joint venture to establish their business plans in a manner that makes them suitable to issue STO's as a form of raising capital. When ready to issue such tokens, the JV Partnership will introduce the client to work directly with a registered Broker/Dealer in their respective country who can assist these clients to raise funds from their STO in a regulatory-compliant manner.

In the medium term (12 to 24 months), each JV Partnership will incorporate a formal separate corporation to be majority-owned and controlled by DigiMax in a manner that requires consolidation accounting as defined under International Financial Reporting Standards, and will be managed day-to-day by the JV Partner in that country. Immediately following incorporation, the new corporation will apply to become a registered Broker/Dealer in that country.

The goal of these Joint Ventures is to build a corporately owned and controlled network of fully registered Broker/Dealers operating under the DigiMax Capital name around the world, and to also grow the number of signed Joint Venture Agreements in a manner that includes at least one country in all continents around the globe except Antarctica.

While two of the JV Partners are also members of the DigiMax Global Advisory Board, the services of the two groups are different.

The relationship between DigiMax and its Global Advisory Board members is strictly a collaboration effort regarding client referrals and awareness of emerging market issues. No services or professional reliance is demanded from the Global Advisors by DigiMax.

The relationship between DigiMax and its JV Partners is much more client service oriented where reliance will be placed on the JV Partner. As each JV Partnership becomes registered, both the individual JV Partner and individual employees of DigiMax will be expected to become registered individuals in addition to the corporation itself becoming registered.

A biography of each JV Partner can be found on our website at www.digimax.global

The Joint Venture Partners include:

Hong Kong - Casey Chen

Singapore - Venture Capital Network Pte. Ltd - Janet Lee

South Korea - The Wing Corp. - Minho Kang

Indonesia - Digital Enterprise Indonesia - Bari Arridono

England - Blockchain Ltd. - Ismail Malik

Malta - Silicon Malta Ltd. - Oliver Marco La Rosa

USA West - First Bitcoin Capital LLC - Greg Rubin

About DigiMax Global Solutions

DigiMax Global Solutions (legally named DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. pending a name change to be approved by Shareholders at the next Shareholder Meeting), is a Toronto, Canada based company designed to become a world leader in advising companies issuing STO's on a regulatory-compliant basis, in any country around the world.

DigiMax is a Reporting Issuer in Ontario, Canada and has filed an application to become listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

DigiMax was formed by five partners, three of whom have vast experience in the crypto-currency and ICO industry and two of whom that have more than 40 years of combined experience raising capital through public companies and issuing of common shares. This partnership brings together all of the benefits and expediency of raising capital though security tokens, with a team that has decades of experience raising capital in conventional securities markets. The result is a team that combines expertise from both the token, and the conventional public capital markets world.

