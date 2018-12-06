Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2018) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure.

The Company hereby retracts its news release of September 13, 2018 titled "Tudor Gold Reports Potential Quantity and Grade of Gold Mineralization in Copper Belle Zone" and intends to issue a release in due course respecting disclosure on its property activities.

The disclosure in this news release is being retracted because of concerns that the range as set out in the September 13, 2018 release could be construed or interpreted as being a mineral resource estimate and the Company wishes to clarify that the range is not a mineral resource and is not to be treated as such nor is any inference that the range as disclosed is a mineral resource to be relied upon.

The reference to the range was also disclosed in news releases dated November 5, 7 and 26 on and in a corporate presentation of November 2018 on the Company's website and these references have been deleted.

The Company does not have a current mineral resource on the Treaty Creek property.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

The contents of this news release have been read and approved by James A. McCrea, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

