Sonata Software Expands in Australia With Acquisition of Brisbane Headquartered Scalable Data Systems

BANGALORE, India, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sonata Software, a global IT products and services company with presence in all major markets, today announced its acquisition of Scalable Data Systems, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Sonata has been present in the Australian market since 2013, and already is serving major Australian clients. This investment through acquisition of Scalable, reflects Sonata Software's commitment to a deeper and broader engagement in the fast-growing Australian market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654282/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg )

Scalable Data Systems is a highly respected provider of business solutions in the Australian market, with a history of more than 25 years and has built a solid reputation in providing Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O solutions for industry leading clients in Australia, especially in the Manufacturing, Wholesale & Distribution.

Sonata Software has been focused on being a Digital Transformation Partner of choice, for customers in Retail, Distribution, Manufacturing, and Travel industries with their unique Platformation[TM] methodology, end-to-end digital platforms and alignment to be a strategic partner for Microsoft in their digital transformation initiatives, based on the Dynamics 365 Cloud-based solution.

Commenting on the acquisition, Srikar Reddy, Managing Director & CEO, Sonata Software said, "We believe Australia is a stable and growing economy, with a strong culture of leveraging technology for growth and differentiation. Scalable Data Systems with a history of having served Australian clients for over 25 years will bring in the local knowledge and cultural mix needed to create successful global companies. This, associated with Sonata's global reach and capabilities will not only create a strong entity that will deliver high value-added technology solutions to Australian market, but also help take Scalable Data Systems' solutions global."

About Sonata Software

Sonata is a global technology company that enables successful platform-based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, Intelligent and scalable. Sonata's Platformation methodology brings together industry expertise, platform technology excellence, design thinking led innovation and strategic engagement models to deliver sustained long term value to customers. A trusted partner of world leaders in the Retail, Distribution, Travel and Software industries, Sonata's solution portfolio includes its own digital platform such as Brick & Click Retail Platform©, Modern Distribution Platform©, Rezopia Digital Travel Platform©, RAPID DevOps Platform© and Halosys Mobility Platform©, best-in-class capabilities on ISV digital technology platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, SAP Hybris, Cloud Engineering and Managed Services, as well as new digital applications like IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation, Chatbots, Block Chain and Cyber Security. Sonata's people and systems are nurtured to bring together the depth of thought leadership, customer commitment and execution excellence to make a difference to business with technology.