BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Vanga Prospecting License Granted

6 December 2018

Vanga Prospecting License Granted

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to announce that it has been granted prospecting license PL/2015/0042 in the Vanga area in Kenya (Vanga PL).

The Vanga PL is valid for three years and covers an area of 136km2, extending south west from the company's existing Kwale Operation towards the Tanzanian border. The Vanga PL was applied for following an airborne geophysical and radiometric survey that identified a series of promising exploration targets.

"In the context of the current pursuit of mine life extension at Kwale Operations, the granting of the Vanga PL is a positive and important step," said Tim Carstens, Managing Director of Base Resources.

"Preparatory activities, ahead of a planned drilling program in 2019, are underway."

