BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Vanga Prospecting License Granted
PR Newswire
London, December 6
AIM and Media Release
6 December 2018
Vanga Prospecting License Granted
Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to announce that it has been granted prospecting license PL/2015/0042 in the Vanga area in Kenya (Vanga PL).
The Vanga PL is valid for three years and covers an area of 136km2, extending south west from the company's existing Kwale Operation towards the Tanzanian border. The Vanga PL was applied for following an airborne geophysical and radiometric survey that identified a series of promising exploration targets.
"In the context of the current pursuit of mine life extension at Kwale Operations, the granting of the Vanga PL is a positive and important step," said Tim Carstens, Managing Director of Base Resources.
"Preparatory activities, ahead of a planned drilling program in 2019, are underway."
Graphics in this release have been omitted. A full PDF version of this release, including graphics, is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500