sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,137 Euro		-0,004
-2,84 %
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,141
0,163
08:43
06.12.2018 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Vanga Prospecting License Granted

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Vanga Prospecting License Granted

PR Newswire

London, December 6

AIM and Media Release

6 December 2018

Vanga Prospecting License Granted

Base Resources Limited (ASX / AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to announce that it has been granted prospecting license PL/2015/0042 in the Vanga area in Kenya (Vanga PL).

The Vanga PL is valid for three years and covers an area of 136km2, extending south west from the company's existing Kwale Operation towards the Tanzanian border. The Vanga PL was applied for following an airborne geophysical and radiometric survey that identified a series of promising exploration targets.

"In the context of the current pursuit of mine life extension at Kwale Operations, the granting of the Vanga PL is a positive and important step," said Tim Carstens, Managing Director of Base Resources.

"Preparatory activities, ahead of a planned drilling program in 2019, are underway."

Graphics in this release have been omitted. A full PDF version of this release, including graphics, is available from the Company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


© 2018 PR Newswire