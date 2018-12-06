Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-12-06 / 08:18 *RIB Software enters into three-year MTWO contract with Hathaway Dinwiddie estimated as a Phase II Agreement (No. 25/2018)* Memphis, Tennessee, 06. December 2018. RIB Software SE, the international leading provider of 5D Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology, has concluded a strategic three-year deal, estimated as a phase II agreement, with Hathaway Dinwiddie, the long-standing California provider of general contracting, project planning, and construction management services. Hathaway Dinwiddie's implementation of MTWO - the cloud-based, virtual-to-physical planning solution will begin immediately. The Hathaway Dinwiddie team expects this newly-procured solution, which operates on the Microsoft Azure cloud, to better facilitate Hathaway Dinwiddie's "Precision Planning" approach to project execution, which involves a sophisticated BIM approach. "Our purchase of the MTWO platform will allow us to continue our vision of providing the most advanced tools for planning and executing complex and iconic projects," John Cowles, Senior Vice President and Preconstruction Manager at Hathaway Dinwiddie, said. "With MTWO, we found a freshly written, cloud-based solution that enhances our current model-based estimating and planning workflow. This software will allow our current workflows to evolve to meet the demands of where we believe the industry is headed. We will be more than prepared for the next generation of estimators, planners, and builders. " The Hathaway Dinwiddie mission is "to be the builder of choice for certainty of delivery and outstanding value," and they have demonstrated success with this goal over their last 100 years in this industry. Still, with MTWO - the first ever vertical cloud for the real estate and construction industries, RIB Americas Executives expect Hathaway Dinwiddie to experience unprecedented growth. "MTWO is the ideal technology solution for General Contractors in an age that requires construction leaders to maintain a mindset for digitization," Mickey Carr, CEO of RIB Americas, said. "Our new partner, Hathaway Dinwiddie, is a leader in the virtual-to-physical planning process and we believe RIB's cloud-based, fully integrated, 5D platform - MTWO - will create value, and will enable continued business growth for years to come." *About Hathaway Dinwiddie* Hathaway Dinwiddie celebrated its 100th year of business in California in 2011. Hathaway Dinwiddie focuses on the California market and is known for constructing many of the state's iconic buildings. Consistently ranked in the ENR Top 100 General Contractors in the United States, Hathaway Dinwiddie provides General Contracting, Project Planning and Management services in California's most dynamic markets. They have helped the nation's premier companies and institutions develop landmark structures and quality interior spaces throughout Southern California, San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. Learn more and collaborate with us at [1]hdcco.com. *About the RIB Group* RIB Software SE is an innovator in construction business. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its flagship product iTWO 5D BIM enterprise solution for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. Since its inception in 1961, RIB Software SE has been the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working method and new technology to enhance construction productivity, and transforming the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in Prime Standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With 1000 talents located in over 30 offices worldwide, RIB is serving 100,000 clients including construction contractors, sub-contractors, developers, owners, investors and governments, in the field of building construction, infrastructure, EPC sector and more. End of Media Release Issuer: RIB Software SE 2018-12-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 