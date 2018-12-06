Smiths Detection's local distributor Houlberg Instrumentering A/S is supplying Aalborg Airport with iLane.evo, the latest in automated checkpoint lane technology and upgrading HI-SCAN 6040 aTiX scanners to enable passengers to leave electronics in their hand luggage. This will create the most advanced airport-security checkpoints in Denmark and provide a fully integrated and networked solution.

The new iLane.evo checkpoint lanes are designed to eliminate bottlenecks, keep queues under control and keep people and baggage moving. For example, the parallel divest and extended reclaim areas both handle three passengers simultaneously. Any trays carrying suspicious items are automatically diverted to a secondary search area and, at the end of the process, all trays are automatically returned to the start. This high level of automation leaves operators free to focus on helping the travelling public.

Existing HI-SCAN 6040aTiX scanners have been given an on-site software upgrade to EDS CB C2 standards and are already delivering excellent operational benefits. The new standard means passengers can leave electronics laptops, tablets, mobile phones, cameras in their hand luggage for scanning. This reduces passenger preparation time and the number of trays, which in turn creates a faster, simpler and more efficient screening process.

"We no longer need random trace-detector searches which is a major improvement for both passengers and operators," said Søren Bjerg, Head of Security, Aalborg Airport. "And we have achieved the ultimate aim of significantly increasing throughput. The checkpoint project is a significant component in the plan to secure future overall growth and it is not finished yet."

The new checkpoint lanes will follow early in 2019 and all four checkpoints will be networked. Adding the Checkpoint.Evoplus platform will bring all the components together into a single, integrated solution that will produce valuable management data.

