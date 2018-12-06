Completing overhaul of EBI's distribution strategy and relaunch of wholesale model

Enabling preferred partners to offer highly compelling packages, providing a means to bridging the digital divide

Regulatory News:

Eurobroadband Infrastructure (EBI), a subsidiary of Eutelsat (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext: ETL), is launching a Preferred Partner Programme for the distribution of capacity on its KA-SAT satellite. The programme aims at revitalising the distribution of KA-SAT capacity to boost the deployment of internet access via satellite, further bridging the digital divide, in line with EU 2020 targets.

The programme relates to the exclusive commercialisation of capacity on KA-SAT under the Konnect brand. EBI will provide satellite network capacity as well as assistance with subscriber premises equipment and installation and marketing to support the Konnect brand. Preferred partners will actively promote and sell Konnect satellite broadband services and assist subscriber management-related activities. The programme incorporates differentiated Gold and Silver partnership levels. In particular, Gold partners will be able to offer new unlimited packages1 with broadband speeds of up to 50 Mbit/s download (and 6 Mbit/s upload), a service comparable to terrestrial networks.

Selected partners already signed up to the programme include Bigblu Broadband plc and skyDSL at Gold partner level. Silver partners include Skycyl/Nimvox in Spain, ESER Telekom in Turkey and Nortis in Morocco.

Catherine Carde, CEO of Eurobroadband Infrastructure, said: "With this programme, we are reinforcing our relationship with key distribution partners through a shared approach aimed at bringing broadband quickly and effectively to consumers across Europe and beyond. Together we will accelerate the delivery of the fastest available residential satellite broadband service packages. The launch of this programme also completes the overhaul of EBI's distribution strategy and notably the relaunch of the wholesale model, focused on selected specialist distribution partners and major telcos."

1 These offers have priority access to satellite capacity with potential flow reductions depending on the state of the network.

