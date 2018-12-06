PA Consulting Grows Innovation and Digital Expertise With the Acquisition of We Are Friday

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), a global innovation and transformation consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, has acquired We Are Friday (Friday), a specialist digital service design and engineering agency. Friday will join PA's world-class innovation team, enhancing their existing expertise in digital service design, modern engineering and digital transformation.

Friday is the latest acquisition in 2018 for PA and follows its acquisition of Sparkler, a digital customer insight and strategy consultancy in May, and Essential Design, an innovation strategy and product design agency in October. PA also expanded its digital team in September, creating up to 400 jobs in Belfast over the next five years.

Friday works with leading global organisations, helping them to re-imagine and design their customer experience, improve the technology that powers their organisation and develop the capability to better manage their technology themselves. Clients include Aetna, Nuffield Health, Jackson Hewitt, TalkTalk and the British Red Cross.

Jiten Kachhela, who leads PA Consulting's digital team, says: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome the Friday team to PA. We offer market-leading, end-to-end digital expertise to clients around the world and the Friday team will add further scale and depth to our existing capability in customer experience and service design, digital transformation and technology innovation.

"The arrival of Friday is an exciting addition to PA and supports our Purpose, 'We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world.'"

Friday's founding partners, CEO Alex Wright and CTO/COO Chris Walker, comment: "We're passionate about making organisations work brilliantly for people, by transforming them digitally from the ground up. We design digital services and build digital products to help organisations innovate and transform, and to make their customer experience a source of competitive advantage. As part of PA, we can do this for more clients, at greater depth and scale, and with greater impact by applying the complementary expertise and capabilities PA offers."

Friday were founded in 2009 and are headquartered in London. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

PA acquisitions

PA has completed four acquisitions in the last twelve months:

We Are Friday, a specialist digital service design and engineering agency, in December 2018

Essential Design, an innovation strategy and product design agency in October 2018

Sparkler, a digital customer insight and strategy consultancy in May 2018

Nyras Limited, a specialist aviation consultancy, in December 2017 .

About PA Consulting

An innovation and transformation consultancy, we believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world.

As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we turn complexity into opportunity.

Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results.

We are over 2,600 specialists in consumer, defence and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and transport, travel and logistics. And we operate globally from offices across the Americas, Europe, the Nordics and the Gulf.

PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

www.paconsulting.com

About We Are Friday

Friday is a digital agency.

We work at the core of our clients' businesses, improving the customer experience where it matters most, and where digital development can deliver the most value.

Clients partner with us to re-imagine and design their customer experience, improve the technology that powers it, and develop the capability to better manage it themselves.

We blend service design, modern engineering and product delivery in agile teams that include our client's people, to ship digital product in fast, valuable increments, with the modern engineering depth to integrate the things we build into our clients' core systems and platforms. And the way we deliver creates transformation - it rubs off.

http://www.wearefriday.com