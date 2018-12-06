Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Moray East Signs Firm Order with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Aarhus, 06 December 2018

Confirming the largest MW project to date in the company's history, MHI Vestas will supply 100 V164-9.5 MW turbines for the 950 MW project to be installed in Scotland's Moray Firth. The project references Vestas Wind Systems A/S' company announcement No. 30/2018 .

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind celebrated financial close today with Moray East for the 950 MW Moray East Offshore Wind Farm as the offshore wind turbine manufacturer signed a firm turbine supply order. The order includes a 15-year service agreement.

Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Limited, known as Moray East, is a 950 MW offshore wind project 22km from the coast of Scotland, which in 2017 won a Contract for Difference (CfD) from the UK Government to supply electricity at £57.50/MWhr, representing a significant cost reduction compared with similar projects under construction today (typically £140/MWhr).

Project Director for Moray East, Oscar Diaz, said, "Moray East is a landmark project for the offshore wind industry, delivering sustainable, renewable generation at a highly competitive power price. The project will bring new opportunities to areas including Fraserburgh, where we have announced the windfarm's operations and maintenance base will be located, and in the Cromarty Firth, where the port was last week selected as the pre-assembly port".

"We look forward to working with MHI Vestas, particularly in Fraserburgh and in Invergordon, where we have ongoing plans for local supply chain engagement."

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind CEO, Philippe Kavafyan, said, "We are pleased that Moray East has reached financial close. With the signing of the firm order, we can accelerate preparations for our company's largest MW project to date. Installing the world's most powerful commercial turbine, the V164-9.5 MW, in Moray Firth means more local, clean energy jobs in Scotland and across the UK, including our most recent expansion of blade production on the Isle of Wight".

In May, Moray East announced Fraserburgh as the preferred Operations and Maintenance port for the project and only last week, the Port of Cromarty Firth was selected as the pre-assembly harbour, sending a strong signal that the project is progressing on schedule.

The news from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind comes on the heels of its recent announcement that the company's blade factory on the Isle of Wight received a second blade mould and is in the process of hiring 380 new, direct jobs to keep pace with growing demand.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Morris

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Mail: mijmo@mhivestasoffshore.com

Tel: +45 8844 8950

Anders Riis

Director, Vestas

Mail: ANPRR@vestas.comANPRR

Tel: +45 4181 3922



About Moray East Offshore Windfarm Limited

Moray Offshore Windfarm East is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables (43.3 pc) and ENGIE (23.3pc) and Diamond Green Limited (DGL) (33.4pc). In 2017, the project was awarded a £57.50/MWhr contract for Difference (CfD) by the UK Government.

Project Timeline

2010 - project development commenced when development rights were won in the UK's 3rd round of offshore wind licencing. The Moray Firth Zone (Zone 1) was split into two, to enable Moray East to be developed ahead of Moray West, as there were constraints in the west of the zone. (Constraints in the west eased, and development of Moray West commenced in 2016).

2014 - planning consent was awarded by the Scottish Government (offshore works) and Aberdeenshire Council (onshore works)

2017 - A 950 MW Contract for Difference (CfD) was won in the UK Government's 2nd competitive CfD auction. The CfD provides a contract for electricity for 15 years at £57.50/MWhr.

Project Statistics

Capacity: 950 MW

Location: UK, 22km from North East coast

Turbines: V164-9.5 MW

Power for average requirements of ca. 950, 000 UK homes

