Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, and Alfresco, a leading enterprise open source provider of process automation, content management and information governance software, today announced an expanded global partnership to create, build and run open source based digital transformation programs for its clients, across the globe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005430/en/

The partnership will bring together Wipro's expertise in digital transformation and Alfresco's Digital Business Platform. As a part of this alliance, the two companies will launch a series of go-to-market (GTM) initiatives, that includes a joint Predictive Service Automation solution using Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning and a microservices based framework, that will transform the future of asset maintenance.

Chandra Surbhat, Vice President and Global Head, Digital Experience, Wipro Limited said, "It has been our endeavour to make our clients win in their digital transformation journey. Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate our open source transformation programs to deliver cost effective and robust business outcomes to our clients, globally." Bernadette Nixon, CEO, Alfresco said, "Adding Wipro's predictive service automation solution into the Alfresco Digital Business Platform allows us to offer a reduction in operating and capital costs, longer asset life and improved uptime to our clients. I am very excited that we are partnering with Wipro, a recognized market leader in digital transformation, to design and deliver this new solution that will bring enhanced value to our clients."

Enterprises using this solution can quickly start eliminating asset failure, through the intelligence module that enables action from decades of data. They can also leverage augmented reality and virtual reality technologies to speed up incident resolution and reduce training and recruitment costs. Third party partners can integrate their capabilities through APIs, which means that customers will enjoy faster time-to-value through microservices capabilities.

About Wipro Digital

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro, collaborates and iterates with clients to deliver customer-centered digital transformation. Working at the intersection of strategy, design and technology, we derive insight, shape interaction, drive integration and unlock innovation for our clients. We apply Customer Journey Engineering to create extraordinary experiences for global brands, businesses and their customers at scale. Learn more at wiprodigital.com or @WiproDigital.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

About Alfresco Software, Inc.

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is an enterprise open source software company focused on advancing the flow of digital business. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps over 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Bank of NY Mellon, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181206005430/en/

Contacts:

Wipro Media Contact:

Purnima Burman

Wipro Limited

purnima.burman@wipro.com

Alfresco Media Contact:

Neil Thomas

Grayling for Alfresco Software

neil.thomas@grayling.com