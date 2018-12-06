Visa will build upon success of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to bring more one-of-a-kind experiences to football fans globally

Expanded presence will include new women's football events across Europe, as well as the premier men's tournament in Africa

Beginning December 10, Visa cardholders have access to an exclusive presale for FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 tickets

Visa (NYSE:V), the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, has announced partnerships with the Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) Women's Football Competitions and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament to evolve its sponsorship portfolio and connect with fans around the world. Leveraging its sponsorship expertise and success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Visa will implement its innovative payment technology at the tournament venues and deliver exclusive experiences for cardholders and clients. By tapping into the strength of the Visa brand and its influential role for fans in football, Visa will help to further elevate women's football and these regional tournaments.

"Visa has strategically positioned itself at the center of football and these events will further exemplify the unique experiences only Visa can provide to fans across the globe," said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer, Visa Inc. "These tournaments allow us distinctive opportunities to showcase Visa's payment innovation, strengthen partnerships and highlight our evolved offerings to clients and fans."

Expanding Global Football Portfolio

Visa is partnering with the UEFA Women's Football Competitions through 2025 to continue its efforts to inspire and empower women, as women's football continues to grow at all levels. Through its partnership, Visa will collaborate with UEFA for the 2021 Women's European Championships in the United Kingdom and the annual Women's Champions League beginning in 2019. Complementing the national team tournament with the world's finest club competition allows Visa to be at the center of women's football and strengthens its efforts around diversity, acceptance, and inclusion leading up to the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

Visa also announced its partnership with CAF as a sponsor of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2019 and 2021. The deal will make Visa the exclusive payment services provider at all venues and the official partner of the player escort program. With CAF, Visa will be able to capitalize on football's popularity throughout the continent, tap into high-growth markets and continue to deliver exclusive benefits to its local communities, clients, partners and fans as they come together to support the best of African football.

Driving Innovation around the Fan Experience

Visa, a FIFA partner since 2007, continues to drive toward new payment innovation that provides fans with faster and enhanced experiences at checkout. Whether it be remote and mobile ticket purchasing, contactless payment technology at transit locations, in-seat ordering or new ways to pay for retail, Visa will utilize its transit, retail and commerce expertise to deliver innovative payments that reimagine the fan experience.

These tournaments present an opportunity for the brand to build upon its success of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Visa brought contactless payment technology to 12 tournament stadiums and curated unforgettable experiences for more than 250 clients and 3,000 consumers who traveled from over a hundred different countries. In 103 markets around the world, Visa partnered with more than 500 issuers and 40 merchants in 24 languages on a variety of FIFA-related activities, whether to run custom marketing programs, host in-market viewing parties or utilize Visa's exclusive marketing campaign assets to drive mutual business priorities.

FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Ticket Presale for Visa Cardholders

Following the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 Draw on December 8, Visa will offer an exclusive opportunity for cardholders to be the first fans to purchase individual match tickets for the tournament. The exclusive presale phase will take place from December 10 through December 23 and tickets for all matches will be available. FIFA recently announced that 150,000 FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 tickets have been sold since package sales opened in September.

