Haag-Streit Academy Announces Key Education Course Dates for 2019

HARLOW, England, December 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Haag-Streit UK, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is delighted to announce the Haag-Streit Academy key education course dates for 2019.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794695/Haag_Streit_UK.jpg )



The newly-formed Haag-Streit Academy delivers an educational programme which sets the highest standards in the optical industry. It has developed a comprehensive range of learning tools and is delighted to confirm an extensive 2019 calendar of CPD-accredited interactive courses, which will be hosted UK-wide.

The wide range of events includes the; well-established 'Improving Outcomes' biometry courses, popular 'Premier Slit Lamp Imaging' courses, Advanced Ultrasound Courses and the new 'Gold-Standard Perimetry' Courses.

The Haag-Streit Academy has created a brochure which contains details all of the main education events. It also includes a useful wall calendar which features all the key events in the ophthalmology calendar for 2019. To download your copy of the 2019 Haag-Streit Academy brochure and calendar today, please visit https://hsuk.co/hsukacademy2019

Grant Duncan, HS-UK Clinical Training Manager, said, "We are very pleased to have finalised an exciting programme of educational courses for 2019. I hope that our customers find the Haag-Streit Academy brochure and event calendar a useful addition to their notice board and that we will be able to help fulfil their training requirements during the coming year."

For further information on any of the Haag-Streit Academy courses, or to book your place, please call +44(0)1279883807 or visit https://hsuk.co/eventbrite