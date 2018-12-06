Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical Signs Agreement With CBD HEMP Distributing Company to Distribute Premier's Topical Pain Relief Products In Four Northeastern States

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc (OTC: BIEI) a research based publicly traded biomedical company has signed a sales and distribution agreement with CBD Hemp Distributing Company, a newly formed company part of a conglomerate. The company, whose members have an extensive network of sales contacts in the retail pharmaceutical and pain management medical industry, will have exclusive distribution rights to Premier Biomedical's topical pain relief products in four Northeastern States of the U.S. This move augments the growing number of regional sales representatives and local distributors Premier Biomedical has scattered throughout the country.



Ralph Blundo and Ron Patrick, principals in CBD HEMP DISTRIBUTING COMPANY are excited about the opportunity to distribute the high quality CBD products designed by Premier Biomedical. "The CBD industry is in its infancy with unlimited potential. By signing this distribution agreement with Premier Biomedical we are partnering with a leader in the development of CBD Hemp products. We are looking forward to a long, healthy business relationship."

William A. Hartman, President and CEO of Premier Biomedical stated, 'The experience and expertise in distribution to retail pharmacies and medical pain relief outlets is the reason Premier decided to partner with CBD Hemp Distributing Company. We see this as a way to get our products into the hands of more people suffering from pain in order to combat the use of dangerous opioid medication.'



Opioids are responsible for nearly 100 deaths per day. Experts project this figure could go as high as 250 deaths per day, if steps are not taken to reduce the spread of opioid use. Testimonies from people who were able to reduce or eliminate their intake of opioid pain killers through use of Premier Biomedical's topical pain relief products can be reviewed at the company's website at www.painreliefmeds.com.



For more information please contact:



William A. Hartman

President and CEO

Premier Biomedical Inc.

814-786-8849

w.hartman@premierbiomedical.com

www.premierbiomedical.com/

www.painreliefmeds.com



About CBD Hemp Distributing Company



CBD Hemp Distributing Company is a new company that was formed for the sole purpose of delivering high quality CBD products to the medical and pharmaceutical professional marketplace. The two principals of the company, Ralph Blundo and Ron Patrick, have a proven history of success in this market and have a firm understanding of the distribution chain needed to establish a new product line in it.



About Premier Biomedical, Inc.



Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.



Safe Harbor Notice



Certain statements contained herein are 'forward-looking statements' (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Premier Biomedical, Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Premier Biomedical, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Premier Biomedical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529826/Premier-Biomedical-Signs-Agreement-With-CBD-HEMP-Distributing-Company-to-Distribute-Premiers-Topical-Pain-Relief-Products-In-Four-Northeastern-States